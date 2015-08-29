Batavia’s early explosion enough for win over Oswego

OSWEGO – If last season taught the Batavia football team anything, it’s that a game against Oswego isn’t over until the final buzzer.

The Bulldogs tacked on a 20-yard field goal from freshman kicker Jack Carlson with 1:43 remaining to give Batavia a 36-28 lead over the Panthers in Friday night's season opener.

Oswego drove to midfield on the final possession of the game, but senior quarterback Steven Frank's last-chance pass was caught out of bounds at the Batavia 5 to end the night, leaving Batavia to celebrate the victory at Ken Pickerill Stadium in Oswego.

“This game was against two really good football teams to start the season. Highly-regarded and ranked. If you beat us, it's going to be a really great football game,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “I'm real proud of the kids and I couldn't be happier for them. They deserve victories. Last year's team deserved to win that game. This was a fantastic football game.”

Oswego was the winner of a 40-38 decision in the 2014 season opener, another nail-biter.

Oswego was left shell-shocked after Batavia scored three touchdowns in a span of 3:23 to take a commanding 20-0 lead early in the second quarter of play.

Batavia senior Zach Garrett capped off a 63-yard drive with his 11-yard touchdown run with 10:38 to go in the second quarter. Oswego fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Batavia recovered at the Panther 20. In one play, Garrett was in the end zone again for a 14-0 Bulldog lead. Batavia surprised the Oswego special teams unit with an onside kick, and the Bulldogs kept their offense running with the recovery on the Oswego 46.

Batavia needed just seven plays to punch in its third touchdown – a 7-yarder by Garrett. Oswego blocked the point-after for a 20-0 score.

“It was huge. It changed the whole momentum of the game,” Garrett said. “They thought it was going to be an offensive shootout, but it was just a defensive battle in the first quarter. I have to give all the credit to my offensive line.”

The Bulldogs gave the Panthers another one-two punch with a pair of quick scores in the third quarter, with quarterback Kyle Niemiec connecting with Canaan Coffey for a 30-yard score before the Bulldogs defense intercepted Frank to set up another Niemiec-to-Coffey connection, this time from 11 yards out to give Batavia a 33-14 lead with 1:39 to play in the third.

Oswego scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Frank to Conor Morton with 4:16 to play in the first half to trail 20-7 at intermission. Frank ran in a 33-yarder in the third before connecting with Jacob Nalley for a 13-yard score. Erik Vargas scored the final Panther touchdown on a 46-yard run with 7:54 to play, creating a 33-27 game after Brice Robinson's fourth successful point after kick.

Frank finished with 12-of-25 passing with one interception for 140 yards and was Oswego's top rusher with 94 yards on 16 carries. Vargas had 87 yards on 12 carries. Batavia was led by Niemiec's 20 completions for 266 yards and Garrett's 122 yards rushing.

“You can’t get in a hole with a team like Batavia. We played a good team tonight, but we also played ourselves,” Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said. “A lot of breakdowns defensively, simple mistakes. Give credit it to Batavia; they did what they needed to when they needed. Just a lot of simple breakdowns. They’re pretty simple adjustments. That’s a good team we lost to, but we gave away a lot of opportunities.”