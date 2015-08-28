High school football: Woodstock North rolls past UIC College Prep

WOODSTOCK - It was a totally dominating performance by the Woodstock North Thunder in all aspects of their win over UIC College Prep in both teams’ season-opening games.

The Thunder forced seven turnovers converting them all into touchdowns. The offense out gained UIC 186 yards to 18 with all of the Thunder yards coming on the ground. In fact the Thunder did not need to attempt a pass. The special teams kept UIC pinned in their own territory as the Firecats never crossed over midfield.

Senior running back Randall Kline led the scoring for the Thunder with four touchdowns, three rushing and one on a fumble recovery. In all, there were six players who scored touchdowns for North. Kline credited his teammates in the victory "we all stayed under control and played our game" he said modestly.

The offensive general was sophomore quarterback Colin Murgl. Mergl, whois 6-foot-4, won the starting job just in the last couple of weeks. He ran the option like a seasoned veteran in the first half. Mergl sat out the second half giving way to senior Marshall Coalson and junior Matt Zinnen.

For the Thunder, the offensive line was anchored by senior 6-foot-1, 285-pound Jacob Varys. Varys was quick to credit his fellow lineman Lee Thomas, Justin McAleese, Christopher Flores and Dylan Martinez. According to Varys, after they took the lead, the plan was "to run the ball and not show too much".

According to Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder, his team's performance was a credit to "all of the hard work that all of the kids put in during the summer. It's great to get the win and get the backups some much deserved playing time."

Schroeder also gave credit to the fierce battles contested in the conference, saying "the brand of football that we play in the Fox Valley Conference is so strong it allows us to play very well in these non conference games".

The Thunder play next Friday night at home against Round Lake.

Unsung Hero

Jacob Varys led the offensive line for the Thunder, opening up holes in the UIC defense for a multitude of runners to plow through. On the night the Thunder ran the ball 25 times for 186 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Number

7

Extra points kicked in the first quarter by Thunder place kicker Jason Sharik

And Another Thing...

The most impressive play of the night for Randall Kline may have been one where he did not even touch the ball. Kline the senior running back for the Thunder scored 4 touchdowns, 3 rushing and 1 on a fumble recovery. But Near the end of the first quarter senior Travis Busch took a UIC punt at the UIC 26 and moved to his left. It looked as if the UIC defender had the angle and would make the stop when Kline came out of no where and leveled the defender allowing Busch to score.

Woodstock North 73, UIC Prep 0

Woodstock North. 49 6 6 12 73

UIC College Prep. 0 0 0 0 00

How They Scored:

First Quarter

WN-Kline 3 run (Sharik Kick)

WN-Kline 5 run (Sharik Kick)

WN-Zinnen 18 yd fumble recovery (Sharik Kick)

WN-Kline 9 run (Sharik Kick)

WN-Busch 26 yd punt return (Sharik Kick)

WN-Dycus 21 yd int. return (Sharik Kick)

WN-Kline 7 yd fumble recovery (Sharik Kick)

Second Quarter

WN-Mergl 15 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

WN-Coalson 5 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

WN-Ramirez 1 run (run failed)

WN-Ramirez 1 run (run failed)

Individual Stats

Rushing -

Woodstock North:

Ramirez 9-68, Kline 9-53, Busch 2-44, Mergl 1-15, Coalson 1-5, Zinnen 3-1

Total 25-186

UIC:

Brown 8-13, Rogers 3- -2, Torres 3- -3

Total 14-8

Passing-

UIC:

Rogers 3-13-1, 8 yds

Receiving -

UIC:

Valez 2-7, Torres 1-1

Total 3-8

Total Team Yards -

Woodstock North 186

UIC 16

Sophomore Score: No Game