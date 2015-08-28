High school football: Richmond-Burton stops Wauconda late

WAUCONDA – After 3 1/2 quarters of back-and-forth football, Richmond-Burton coach Pat Elder needed his defense to make one more “big” stop as they clung to a seven-point lead Friday in the season opener.

After a 54-yard Wauconda drive into Rockets territory, the R-B defense stonewalled the Bulldogs at the 1-yard-line, and the Rockets came away with a 28-21 nonconference victory.

“We’ve never come out to a play a game like that, so I didn’t know what to expect [in that moment],” Elder said.

Senior running back Joe Wolfram broke through the right side of the line on the third play from scrimmage, scurrying down the sideline for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Rockets (1-0) a quick 7-0 lead, which eventually disappeared after the Bulldogs scored 21 consecutive points before halftime.

“The team that makes the least amount of mistakes wins the game,” said Wolfram, who had 84 yards on 17 carries, with two touchdowns.

The Rockets' defense was key throughout the second half, and the offense continued to benefit from it.

After a half in which the Rockets gave up 200 yards of offense, the defense tightened. The Rockets allowed only 105 in the second half.

Again, the offense took advantage, scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns by senior running backs Joe Dittmar (110 yards) and Carter Miller (47 yards).

“I thought we prepared well both offensively and defensively,” R-B quarterback Brady Gibson said. “We had to come out with energy, and we didn’t stop fighting.”

Richmond-Burton 28, Wauconda 21

Richmond-Burton 14 0 7 7 28

Wauconda 7 14 0 0 21

First Quarter

R-B-Wolfram 42 run (Kilcoyne kick), 11:06

R-B-Wolfram 1 run (Kilcoyne kick), 5:22

W-Malisheski 1 run, 1:35

Second Quarter

W-Malisheski 47 run, 2:54

W-Grobelny 10 pass from Malisheski, 0:44

Third Quarter

R-B-Dittmar 9 run (Kilcoyne kick), 3:38

Fourth Quarter

R-B-Miller 6 run (Kilcoyne kick), 4:09

Individual Statistics

RUSHING- R-B- Dittmar 25-110, Wolfram 17-84, Miller 7-47, Gibson 9-25. Totals: 59-266. Wauconda- Bicknase 12-81, Malisheski 8-78, Stankiewicz 16-70.

PASSING- R-B- Gibson 2-5-0-23. Wauconda-Malisheski 6-10-1-76

RECEIVING- R-B- Herr 2-23. Wauconda- Grobelny 4-68, Stankiewicz 1-15, Fink 1-6

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: R-B 312, Wauconda 305

Sophomore score: R-B 35, Wauconda 29

