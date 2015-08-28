High school football: Mooney leads Huntley to win over Lincoln-Way Central

HUNTLEY - Eric Mooney knew exactly what was coming in the first play of Huntley’s season opener against Lincoln-Way Central on Friday night. The Lincoln-Way Central defense, it was clear, had no idea.

Five minutes into the opening period, Huntley's offense took over at its own 20-yard line. The handoff went straight to the sophomore, who took it through what he termed a "ginormous hole" on the left side of the offensive line for an 80-yard score.

Huntley coach John Hart said he was expecting big things from Mooney this season. In the Red Raiders’ 28-12 season opening victory, it was clear why.

"Just knowing that I had a shot to score on the first play and it actually happening was a great feeling, especially for us to start leading the game,” Mooney said.

The Mooney Show was far from over. He added a 31-yard reception late in the first half and then rushed for two touchdowns in the second half, once as a running back and once as a quarterback when Binetti had to leave for two plays with a cramp. He finished with 116 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries before leaving with a cramp and was one of four Huntley players with 59 or more rushing yards.

“He was incredible,” Hart said. “He’s one of the great athletes in this area, just to be able to do what he does.”

Led by Mooney, the Huntley offense rolled on Friday night, recovering from three second-quarter turnovers to tally 490 yards as a unit, including 314 on the ground and 176 from Binetti.

UNSUNG HERO

Carter Beaudette, jr., RB, Huntley

Beaudette didn't get a carry in the first half, but after top back Casey Haayer was sidelined with an injury, he salted the game away with 71 yards on 15 late carries.

THE NUMBER 4

Incompletions in 17 attempts for Huntley quarterback Anthony Binetti, who racked up 176 passing yards

AND ANOTHER THING…

While Anthony Binetti and Eric Mooney led an impressive offensive effort, Huntley coach John Hart was equally as happy with his defense. The unit held the Knights to 12 points despite losing the turnover battle, 3-1, and forced 6 punts. "If we're going to be a really good football team, it's going to be the defense," Hart said.

Huntley 28, Lincoln-Way Central 12

Lincoln-Way Central 6 0 6 0 - 12

Huntley 8 7 13 0 - 28

First quarter

H-Mooney 80 run (Mooney run), 6:51

LWC-Strilko 67 run (2-point failed), 6:35

Second quarter

H-Frederick 2 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 8:02

Third quarter

H-Mooney 2 run (Alberts kick), 7:07

H-Mooney 5 run (kick failed), 5:27

L-Foster 10 pass from Strilko, 3:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Huntley: Mooney 7-116, Beaudette 14-71, Haayer 14-60, Binetti 18-59, Aninagyei-Bonsu 3-8. Lincoln-Way Central: Strilko 6-68, Hayes 3-51, Muto 11-45, Rudsinski 2-1, Eber 1-(-6).

PASSING-Huntley: Binetti: 13-17-176-2. Lincoln-Way Central: Strilko 9-20-123-0.

RECEIVING-Huntley: Frederick 5-52, Pfeifer 2-44, Mooney 1-31, Lowenstein 2-26, Rodgers 2-19 Pitrone 1-6. Lincoln-Way Central: Hayes 3-34, Foster 3-25, Eber 3-35.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Huntley 490, Lincoln-Way Central 279.

Sophomore score: Lincoln-Way Central 14, Huntley 9