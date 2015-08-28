High school football: McHenry offense struggles in loss to Niles Notre Dame

McHENRY - Heading into the 2015 football season, McHenry’s No. 1 concern was fixing a defense that had really been struggling the past couple of seasons.

After the Warrior’s 27-7 opening-game loss to Niles Notre Dame at McCracken Field , it might be the offense that needs the most help moving forward.

The Warriors' (0-1) defense stepped up after a rough first four minutes found them down 13-0. They allowed just four first downs the rest of the half and created two turnovers on consecutive Don’s possessions.

“I don’t know what happened those first four minutes with our kids, but I’m proud of the 20 minutes after them,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said. “They came back and played their hearts out, they were resilient and we were definitely tackling better, but we couldn’t capitalize on any of those stops.”

It seemed that every time the Warrior’s offense or special teams would make a mistake, it would come back to hurt the defense the most. McHenry had two turnovers and turned the ball over on downs three times in the first half, and a costly fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half allowed the Dons to begin to pull away.

The lone bright spot on offense came from a 23-yard halfback pass by Giovanni Purpura to Corey Lersch that made the game 13-7 at the time. Purpura also finished with 68 yards rushing.

Defensively though, the Warrior’s were pleased with their progress.

“Our linebacker’s played well tonight, they read everything so great,” McHenry defensive lineman Nathan Breisch said. “We had some good pushes up front and after we woke up we really started playing better.”

UNSUNG HERO

Josh Little

McHenry, Sr., Center

Little played center with three different quarterbacks that were playing in their first varsity football game. Little and the QBs made no mistakes in the snap exchange throughout the game.

THE NUMBER

4: The number of players that at least attempted a pass in the game for McHenry.

AND ANOTHER THING

McHenry linebacker and tight end Corey Lersch left the game at the start of the third quarter after he limped off the field following an 8-yard run. Lersch, an NIU commit, didn't return to the game and said he thought he was dealing with some sort of cramping.

Niles Notre Dame 27, McHenry 7

Niles Notre Dame 13 0 14 0 - 27

McHenry 7 0 0 0 - 7

First quarter ND- Harper 30 run (2-pt run failed), 11:31

ND- Harper 4 run (Simon Kick), 8:17

McH- Lersch 23 pass from Purpura (Johnson kick), 2:25

Third quarter

ND- Simon 9 pass from Tsagalis, (Simon kick), 9:46

ND- Tsagalis 21 run (Simon kick), .47.6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- McHenry: Delgadillo 3-5, Purpura 14-68, Klein 2-8, Pautz 4-4, Szamlewski 1-6, Lersch 4-19, K. Wheat 4-22, Spooner 1-0. Totals: 33-132. Niles Notre Dame: Harper 18-134, Tsagalis 9-37, Topping 4-20, Sarnecki 2-4, Jennings 1-3, O’Mahony 3-15, Cravens 1-3, DeLeonardis 3-2. Totals: 41-218. PASSING- McHenry: K. Wheat 2-7-14, Klein 4-9-26, Purpura 1-1-23, Spooner 1-4-1-9. Niles Notre Dame: 12-20-1-100. RECEIVING- McHenry: Lersch 3-37, Purpura 1-11, Delgadillo 2-11, L. Wheat 1-4, Szamlewski 1-9. Niles Notre Dame: Dolis 5-36, Ruiz 1-3, Simon 4-44, Jennings 1-17. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Niles Notre Dame 318, McHenry 204. Sophomore Score: McHenry 14, Niles Notre Dame 14.

McHENRY - Heading into the 2015 football season, McHenry’s No. 1 concern was fixing a defense that had really been struggling the past couple of seasons.

After the Warrior’s 27-7 opening-game loss to Niles Notre Dame at McCracken Field , it might be the offense that needs the most help moving forward.

The Warriors' (0-1) defense stepped up after a rough first four minutes found them down 13-0. They allowed just four first downs the rest of the half and created two turnovers on consecutive Don’s possessions.

“I don’t know what happened those first four minutes with our kids, but I’m proud of the 20 minutes after them,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said. “They came back and played their hearts out, they were resilient and we were definitely tackling better, but we couldn’t capitalize on any of those stops.”

It seemed that every time the Warrior’s offense or special teams would make a mistake, it would come back to hurt the defense the most. McHenry had two turnovers and turned the ball over on downs three times in the first half, and a costly fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half allowed the Dons to begin to pull away.

The lone bright spot on offense came from a 23-yard halfback pass by Giovanni Purpura to Corey Lersch that made the game 13-7 at the time. Purpura also finished with 68 yards rushing.

Defensively though, the Warrior’s were pleased with their progress.

“Our linebacker’s played well tonight, they read everything so great,” McHenry defensive lineman Nathan Breisch said. “We had some good pushes up front and after we woke up we really started playing better.”

UNSUNG HERO

Josh Little

McHenry, Sr., Center

Little played center with three different quarterbacks that were playing in their first varsity football game. Little and the QBs made no mistakes in the snap exchange throughout the game.

THE NUMBER

4: The number of players that at least attempted a pass in the game for McHenry.

AND ANOTHER THING

McHenry linebacker and tight end Corey Lersch left the game at the start of the third quarter after he limped off the field following an 8-yard run. Lersch, an NIU commit, didn't return to the game and said he thought he was dealing with some sort of cramping.

Niles Notre Dame 27, McHenry 7

Niles Notre Dame 13 0 14 0 - 27

McHenry 7 0 0 0 - 7

First quarter ND- Harper 30 run (2-pt run failed), 11:31

ND- Harper 4 run (Simon Kick), 8:17

McH- Lersch 23 pass from Purpura (Johnson kick), 2:25

Third quarter

ND- Simon 9 pass from Tsagalis, (Simon kick), 9:46

ND- Tsagalis 21 run (Simon kick), .47.6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- McHenry: Delgadillo 3-5, Purpura 14-68, Klein 2-8, Pautz 4-4, Szamlewski 1-6, Lersch 4-19, K. Wheat 4-22, Spooner 1-0. Totals: 33-132. Niles Notre Dame: Harper 18-134, Tsagalis 9-37, Topping 4-20, Sarnecki 2-4, Jennings 1-3, O’Mahony 3-15, Cravens 1-3, DeLeonardis 3-2. Totals: 41-218. PASSING- McHenry: K. Wheat 2-7-14, Klein 4-9-26, Purpura 1-1-23, Spooner 1-4-1-9. Niles Notre Dame: 12-20-1-100. RECEIVING- McHenry: Lersch 3-37, Purpura 1-11, Delgadillo 2-11, L. Wheat 1-4, Szamlewski 1-9. Niles Notre Dame: Dolis 5-36, Ruiz 1-3, Simon 4-44, Jennings 1-17. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Niles Notre Dame 318, McHenry 204. Sophomore Score: McHenry 14, Niles Notre Dame 14.