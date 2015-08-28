High school football: Marian Central tops Crystal Lake South despite turnovers

CRYSTAL LAKE - Marian Central coach Mike Maloney’s No. 1 offense goal is to limit turnovers to one or fewer each game.

Two plays into Friday night’s season opener at Crystal Lake South, the Hurricanes had already reached their max. After a half, they had tripled it with two fumbles and an interception.

"The turnover ratio is a pretty serious indicator of the outcome of the game," Maloney said.

Not this time, though.

After fumbling on his fifth carry of the season, Emitt Peisert put his mistake — and his teammates' mistakes— in the past when he scampered 41 yards for the decisive fourth-quarter touchdown, giving the Hurricanes a 21-14 victory.

"That was really important to me, because I let my team down," said Peisert, who finished the game with 160 rushing yards. "It was a great chance for me.... I think I owed that to my team after what I did earlier."

Hurricanes (1-0) quarterback J.R. Budmayr similarly overcame his turnovers. After a fumble on the opening series and an interception in the redzone at the end of the first half, he responded by throwing for 172 yards and two touchdowns (one to Eric Rushke and one to Sam Limbaugh.)

While it wasn't necessarily the first half Maloney had hoped for, the Hurricanes came from behind, scoring the final 14 points of the season, to start the coach's tenure at Marian Central on a positive note.

"It means a lot to carry the torch for a strong tradition program at Marian Central," Maloney said. "There's a lot of expectations around the program and we embrace that. I told them, there's going to be detractors that say we didn't win by enough. But a 'W' is a 'W'. I don't care if it's 10-7 or 42-6."

Unsung Hero—

Mike Miceli, Marian Central, Sr.

With Crystal Lake South down to its final drive, Miceli knocked down passes on third and fourth down to help seal the victory for the Hurricanes.

The number — 70:

Marian Central's defense limited the Gators to just 70 yards on the ground.

And another thing...

Crystal Lake South's Corey Sheehan came up with two of the biggest plays of the game to help keep the Gators in it. He prevented a touchdown when he intercepted Marian quarterback J.R. Budmayr in the endzone. Then, he set up another touchdown with a 70-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

CRYSTAL LAKE - Marian Central coach Mike Maloney's No. 1 offense goal is to limit turnovers to one or fewer each game.

Two plays into Friday night's season opener at Crystal Lake South, the Hurricanes had already reached their max. After a half, they had tripled it with two fumbles and an interception.

"The turnover ratio is a pretty serious indicator of the outcome of the game," Maloney said.

Not this time, though.

After fumbling on his fifth carry of the season, Emitt Peisert put his mistake — and his teammates' mistakes— in the past when he scampered 41 yards for the decisive fourth-quarter touchdown, giving the Hurricanes a 21-14 victory.

"That was really important to me, because I let my team down," said Peisert, who finished the game with 160 rushing yards. "It was a great chance for me.... I think I owed that to my team after what I did earlier."

Hurricanes (1-0) quarterback J.R. Budmayr similarly overcame his turnovers. After a fumble on the opening series and an interception in the redzone at the end of the first half, he responded by throwing for 172 yards and two touchdowns (one to Eric Rushke and one to Sam Limbaugh.)

While it wasn't necessarily the first half Maloney had hoped for, the Hurricanes came from behind, scoring the final 14 points of the season, to start the coach's tenure at Marian Central on a positive note.

"It means a lot to carry the torch for a strong tradition program at Marian Central," Maloney said. "There's a lot of expectations around the program and we embrace that. I told them, there's going to be detractors that say we didn't win by enough. But a 'W' is a 'W'. I don't care if it's 10-7 or 42-6."

Unsung Hero—

Mike Miceli, Marian Central, Sr.

With Crystal Lake South down to its final drive, Miceli knocked down passes on third and fourth down to help seal the victory for the Hurricanes.

The number — 70:

Marian Central's defense limited the Gators to just 70 yards on the ground.

And another thing...

Crystal Lake South’s Corey Sheehan came up with two of the biggest plays of the game to help keep the Gators in it. He prevented a touchdown when he intercepted Marian quarterback J.R. Budmayr in the endzone. Then, he set up another touchdown with a 70-yard kickoff return to start the second half.