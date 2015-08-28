High school football: Marengo shuts out Byron in opener

BYRON – It wasn’t exactly the way Marengo head coach Matt Lynch was hoping to start the season and yet it was.

Just a few seconds into the opening game against Byron, the Indians were penalized for holding on the opening kickoff. It was one of seven penalties they had on the night for 75 yards.

“It’s high school football,” Lynch said. “The kids were just excited, but penalties are still something we have to work on.”

It didn’t matter as Marengo scored five touchdowns, four in the first half, and rolled to a, 33-0, nonconference win.

The win was especially impressive because the Tigers came into the game ranked fourth in a Class 3A preseason coaches poll. Marengo senior running back Jarrell Jackson said that didn’t intimidate them but motivated the Indians to play harder.

“We were aware of that coming in,” Jackson said. “Because the coach posted it on our locker room wall all week.”

Jackson said that he felt Marengo had the advantage after beating Byron last season.

“There was no doubt in our mind we were going to beat them,” Jackson said.

On defense, Kyle Gara and Carter Olson each had an interception.

Box score

MARENGO 33, BYRON 0

Marengo 13 13 0 7 – 33

Byron 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

M– Kyle Gara 15 run (Dylan Trainer kick)

M– Jarren Jackson 20 pass from Zach Knobloch (kick failed)

Second quarter

M– Jarrell Jackson 24 run (Dylan Trainer kick)

M– Kyle Gara 10 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

M– Jarren Jackson 4 run (Dylan Trainer kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

PASSING – Marengo: Zach Knobloch 13-26-2-194. Byron: Payton Janssen 0-9-2-0

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Marengo 414.