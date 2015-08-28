High school football: Late Nate Meland TD leads Jacobs past Prospect

ALGONQUIN – Two plays earlier, Jacobs wide receiver Nathan Meland returned to the huddle and got in his quarterback’s ear.

“When I broke, there was no one around me,” he remembers telling Chris Katrenick after a pass fell incomplete down the right sideline with Jacobs trailing Prospect by four points with less than a minute to go in the nonconference opener for both teams.

“The safety bit on the other guy so I came back and first thing I said to him was, ‘Chris, I was open man.’”

After Meland hauled in an eight-yard pass that gave the Golden Eagles the ball on the Prospect 34-yard line with a half-minute remaining, the receiving end of what Meland calls Jacobs' “dynamic duo” got his wish.

Meland wasn’t wide open this time, but the senior receiver came through with the catch of the game – and maybe his high school career – with 24.6 seconds remaining, making a one-handed grab in the middle of the end zone with a pair of defenders on his back side.

Meland’s circus catch capped off a four-play, 45-yard game-winning drive for the Eagles (1-0), who scored 19 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 26-24 win over the Knights.

“I kind of got bumped off my route, and I look up and I see Chris threw it really high so I had to go get it,” said Meland, who finished with a game-high eight catches and 109 yards. “We fought for it, we went up, [the defender] tipped it, I tipped it and then I fell back for the catch … It took a lucky bounce, and I got it.

Katrenick threw for 162 of his 206 yards in the second half, also connecting with Kyle Copeland for a score and running one in from two yards out earlier in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah… we ran the same play," Katrenick said. "That was my pre-snap read. I saw my chance and I threw it up. I had a feeling he was going to catch it. That was just awesome. We've been working almost everyday in the summer together, so we're pretty close – all of us are."

UNSUNG HERO

Blake Tatgenhorst, Jacobs, RB-R, sr.

The 5-8, 160-pound senior came down with the onside kick with 1:14 remaining in regulation that set up the Golden Eagles' game-winning drive against Prospect in a 26-24 win.

The Number

19: Points in the fourth quarter for Jacobs, which overcame a 24-14 deficit with 2:46 remaining.

And another thing...

Tatgenhorst on his onside recovery: "I guess when they called onside left, I was like "Oh, [expletive], this makes the game right here. This decides who wins or who loses. I don't know what to say, it came out OK ... I knew what I had to do; the ball was right in front of me, and I just did it. Laser focus."

Jacobs 26, Prospect 24

Prospect 7 0 10 7 – 24

Jacobs 7 0 0 19 – 26

First quarter J–M. Barnes 14 run (Hichew kick), 6:16

P–Jarosz 6 run (Pruban kick), 1:!3

Third quarter

P–FG Pruban 21, 3:58

P–Jarosz 7 run (Pruban kick), 2:06

Fourth quarter

J–Katrenick 2 run (Hichew kick), 9:28

P–Drew 8 run (Pruban kick), 2:46

J–Copeland 5 pass from Katrenick (kick blocked), 1:14

J–Meland 34 pass from Katrenick (2 pt. failed), 24.6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Jacobs: M. Barnes 5-35, S. Barnes 5-9, Washington 9-33, Katrenick 3-8. Totals: 22-85. Prospect: Jarosz 22-113, Shafis 12-69, Drew 15-63. Totals: 49-245. PASSING–Jacobs: Katrenick 17-22-1-206. Prospect: Drew: 2-5-0-51. RECEIVING–Jacobs: Meland 8-109, Copeland 4-48, Loewen 2-15, M. Barnes 1-1, Dennison 1-10, Ludlum 1-23. Prospect: Siracusa 1-31, Zielinski 1-20. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Jacobs 291, Prospect 296. Sophomore score: Jacobs 44, Prospect 0