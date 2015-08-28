High school football: Johnsburg tops Oregon behind five Alex Peete touchdowns

JOHNSBURG - Anyone playing the Johnsburg Skyhawks this season are very familiar with the name Alex Peete.

As a sophomore last year, Peete was kind of an unknown early in the season before putting together huge offensive numbers for the Skyhawks. The junior running back may be a target of the opponents' defense, but on Friday that didn’t seem to slow him down.

Peete and the rest of Johnsburg played a nearly flawless game on offense and avenged their only regular season loss last season, as Johnsburg went on to defeat Oregon 53-25 in a nonconference game at Johnsburg High School.

Just over three minutes in to the game Friday, Peete scored on a 47-yard touchdown run to put Johnsburg (1-0) up 7-0. This would be a constant theme on the night as the junior would score three more touchdowns rushing (five total touchdowns), and finished with 241 yards rushing on 23 carries for an average of 10.5 yards per carry.

Peete showed in the second quarter that he is also a threat in the passing game as he executed the wheel route perfectly and hauled in a pass from Riley Buchanan and scored on a 61-yard touchdown.

“This was definitely a game we wanted after what they did to us last year,” Peete said. “I have to give a lot of credit to our offensive line. They really worked their butts off and created a lot of holes for me to run through.”

Unsung Hero

Brandon Ackman

Johnsburg, junior, right tacke

Ackman and the rest of the Johnsburg offensive line helped open up enough holes resulting in 272 yards rushing and also gave up zero quarterback sacks.

The Number

1: Number of possessions that Johnsburg didn’t score a touchdown.

And Another Thing

After Oregon scored on a long drive in the third quarter, Blake Lemcke answered with an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Johnsburg 53, Oregon 25

Oregon 6 6 6 7 - 25

Johnsburg 13 21 19 0 - 53

First quarter

J- Peete 47 run (Jayko kick), 8:36

O-Ghibellini 56 run (kick failed), 4:14

J-Buchanan 1 run (kick failed), 1:51

Second quarter

J-Peete 61 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 11:02

J-Peete 33 run (Jayko kick), 9:22

O-Good 32 pass from Orsted (pass failed), 6:12

J-Buchanan 1 run (Jayko kick), 0:00.5

Third quarter

J-Peete 3 run (kick failed), 5:41

O-Ghibellini 2 run (run failed), 2:25

J-Lemcke 84 kickoff return (kick failed), 2:13

J-Peete 38 run (Jayko kick), 0:27

Fourth quarter

O-Clark 6 run (Finch kick) 1:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Oregon:Ghibellini 21-132, Mennen 6-80, Finch 6-19, Good 5-14, DeHaan 4-11, Clark 2-10, Page 4-10, Rice 3-5, Orsted 1-1. Totals:52-282.

Johnsburg: Peete 23-241, Buchanan 6-13, Lemcke 3-15, Kegel 1-5, Mercado 1-3 Totals: 34-277.

PASSING-Oregon: Orsted 2-5-1-42. Johnsurg: Buchanan 6-8-0-145.

RECEIVING-Oregon: Good 2-42. Johnsburg: LoDolce 2-43, Peete 1-61, Rittorno 2-34, Lemcke 1-8, Jordan 1- -1.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Oregon 324, Johnsburg 422.

Sophomore score: Johnsburg 6, Oregon 2