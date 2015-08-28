High school football: Harvard opens with close win over Stillman Valley

HARVARD - The Harvard Hornets had a nail biting win Friday night against the Stillman Valley Cardinals. Coach Sean Saylor had to credit his team’s success in a 34-26 win over Stillman Valley on Friday night by saying “Kids playing their roles, running the football and throwing the football when had the opportunity. We put a lot more kids in than we actually planned in the game plan tonight.”

Hunter Freres rushed for 103 yards on 15 attempts and also added five catches for 80 yards. Liam Joyce had one receiving touchdown and Tyler Perkins added two touchdowns.

Now the Hornets face Winnebago next week at home, where the coach says they need to work on their tackling more as there were many missed open tackles.

"There were plenty of opportunities for our kids to make tackles that we just flat out missed. I don't expect them to be perfect, I wouldn't put that pressure on them. What I do expect out of them though is for them to know their assignments and make the tackles in the open field that need to be made."

The morale of Friday's Hornets crowd definitely played a factor in the team's win. Saylor had just one more comment to add,"We give a lot of credit to our fans, they come out here and we try to put on the best show possible for them and we hope we can have games like this every week. If we can do that, this will be a great season."

Box score

Harvard 34, Stillman Valley 26

Harvard 0 20 8 6 – 34

Stillman Valley 0 12 8 6 – 26

Second quarter

SV– Lewin 3 rush (conversion failed)

H– Freres 2 rusn (Bielski kick)

SV– Herebia 6 rush (conversion failed)

H– Joyce 33 pass from Peterson (Bielski kick)

H– Perkins 8 pass from Lehman (kick failed)

Third quarter

SV– Lewin 9 rush (Roberts rush)

H– Freres 5 rush (Freres to Lehman)

Fourth quarter

SV– Lewin 3 rush (conversion failed)

H– Perkins 20 pass from Lehman (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – Harvard: Liam Joyce 11-51, Hunter Freres 18-133, Adan Rodriguez 5-36. Stillman Valley: Cole White 12-64, Connor Lewin: 15-136, Brayton Hillhouse 4-22, Izaac Herebia 9-44, Ethan Roberts 10-53.

PASSING – Harvard: Todd Lehman: 16-21-0-239. Stillman Valley: Ethan Roberts 5-11-0-99, Cole White 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING – Harvard: Hunter Freres 5-80, Reiss Bielski 4-80, Tyler Perkins 4-75, Liam Joyce 3-78, Mason Thompson 1-7. Stillman Valley: Micah Ludin 2-37, Kane VanBriesen 3-73.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Harvard 493, Stillman Valley 422.