High school football: Hampshire tops Burlington Central

BURLINGTON - Both Hampshire and Burlington Central struggled on offensive in the first half of Friday night’s game, ultimately a 27-9 Hampshire win.

At halftime, the Rockets led 3-0.

In the third quarter, the Whip-purs offense came together to score three touchdowns to break the game wide open defeated the Rockets 27-9, spoiling Jason Newburger’s debut as Central’s head coach.

The Rockets second drive of the game stalled on the 8-yd line and they settled for 25-yd Cole Tecza field goal.

That lead stood until early in the third quarter. Forty seconds into the second half, Hampshire quarterback Jacob Vincent connect with Xavier Bennett on a 73-yard pass for the Whip-purs first score and gave them a 7-3.

At the 5:51 mark, Jared Lund scampered in the end zone on a 9 yard run to increase the lead to 14-3.

In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Vincent scored on a two yard run, widening the lead to 20-3.

Vincent scored the last TD Hampshire TD on a 2-yard run after a wild sequence of plays in the fourth quarter.

A Whip-pur field goal attempt was blocked but the Rockets committed a foul putting Hampshire at the 6 yard line. The Whip-purs then attempt to go for a touch down but fumbled the ball. They recoverd on the Rockets first play from scrimmaged at the 2 yard line setting up the score.

Burlington scored their only touchdown with 1:42 left in the game on a 19 yard pass from quarter back Robert Doubek to Conor Mahoney.

Hampshire 27, Burlington Central 9

HAMPSHIRE 0 0 20 7 - 27

BURLINGTON 3 0 0 6 - 9

THEY SCORED

First Quarter

B – Tecza 25 yard field goal 5:35

Third Quarter

H – Bennett 73 yd pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick) 11:20

H – Lund 3 yd run (Kielbasa kick) 5:51

H – Vincent 2 yd run (kick failed) 0:18

Fourth Quarter

H – Vincent 2 yd run (Kielbasa kick) 4:38

B – Mahoney 19 yd pass from Doubek (two point conversion failed) 1:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Burlington: Berengo 7-28, Doubek 11-50, Walsh 1-1, Sorenson 3-15, Fay 3-15, Mahoney 2-20, Moretti 2-14 Totals: 30-120 Hampshire: Manning 7-20, Lund 6-6, 12 Vincent 10-41, Curran 6-26, Tuzak 7-20, Totals 31-106

PASSING – Burlington: Doubek 8-26-3-123 Hampshire: Vincent 26-36-0-252

RECEIVING – Burlington: Berengo 3-67, Moretti 2-14, Mahoney 3-42 Totals: 8-123 Hampshire: Lund 4-38, Hornbeck 4-72, Bennet 5-112, Tuzak 13-30, Totals: 26-252.

TOTAL OFFENSE – Burlington 143 Hampshire 358

SOPHOMORE GAME: Hampshire 22 Central 20

BURLINGTON - Both Hampshire and Burlington Central struggled on offensive in the first half of Friday night’s game, ultimately a 27-9 Hampshire win.

At halftime, the Rockets led 3-0.

In the third quarter, the Whip-purs offense came together to score three touchdowns to break the game wide open defeated the Rockets 27-9, spoiling Jason Newburger’s debut as Central’s head coach.

The Rockets second drive of the game stalled on the 8-yd line and they settled for 25-yd Cole Tecza field goal.

That lead stood until early in the third quarter. Forty seconds into the second half, Hampshire quarterback Jacob Vincent connect with Xavier Bennett on a 73-yard pass for the Whip-purs first score and gave them a 7-3.

At the 5:51 mark, Jared Lund scampered in the end zone on a 9 yard run to increase the lead to 14-3.

In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Vincent scored on a two yard run, widening the lead to 20-3.

Vincent scored the last TD Hampshire TD on a 2-yard run after a wild sequence of plays in the fourth quarter.

A Whip-pur field goal attempt was blocked but the Rockets committed a foul putting Hampshire at the 6 yard line. The Whip-purs then attempt to go for a touch down but fumbled the ball. They recoverd on the Rockets first play from scrimmaged at the 2 yard line setting up the score.

Burlington scored their only touchdown with 1:42 left in the game on a 19 yard pass from quarter back Robert Doubek to Conor Mahoney.

Hampshire 27, Burlington Central 9

HAMPSHIRE 0 0 20 7 - 27

BURLINGTON 3 0 0 6 - 9

THEY SCORED

First Quarter

B – Tecza 25 yard field goal 5:35

Third Quarter

H – Bennett 73 yd pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick) 11:20

H – Lund 3 yd run (Kielbasa kick) 5:51

H – Vincent 2 yd run (kick failed) 0:18

Fourth Quarter

H – Vincent 2 yd run (Kielbasa kick) 4:38

B – Mahoney 19 yd pass from Doubek (two point conversion failed) 1:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Burlington: Berengo 7-28, Doubek 11-50, Walsh 1-1, Sorenson 3-15, Fay 3-15, Mahoney 2-20, Moretti 2-14 Totals: 30-120 Hampshire: Manning 7-20, Lund 6-6, 12 Vincent 10-41, Curran 6-26, Tuzak 7-20, Totals 31-106

PASSING – Burlington: Doubek 8-26-3-123 Hampshire: Vincent 26-36-0-252

RECEIVING – Burlington: Berengo 3-67, Moretti 2-14, Mahoney 3-42 Totals: 8-123 Hampshire: Lund 4-38, Hornbeck 4-72, Bennet 5-112, Tuzak 13-30, Totals: 26-252.

TOTAL OFFENSE – Burlington 143 Hampshire 358

SOPHOMORE GAME: Hampshire 22 Central 20