High school football: Cary-Grove defense key in win over Prairie Ridge

CARY – Cary-Grove’s coaching staff believed it had quality players to rebuild its defense after most of the starters off of the 2014 Class 7A state runner-up team graduated.

Only defensive end Alex Prendergast and linebacker Tyler Pennington returned for the defense, and Pennington spent most of his time in Friday’s opener lugging the ball 40 times to grind out yards for the offense.

The Trojans defense was put to the test late in the game after Prairie Ridge recovered a fumble, and came through in a big way. Nose tackle Nick Cruz pounced on a fumble on the C-G 12 with 1:15 remaining and the Trojans held off the Wolves, 21-14, in a nonconference football game at Al Bohrer Field.

“We had guys who didn’t have a lot of playing time, but we knew what we had,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said. “We felt good. We may be the only people who knew about them.”

Prendergast said the defense had to be mentally tough after Wolves linebacker Terrell Sheridan scooped up a fumble in C-G territory and returned it to the 25 with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“We had to read our keys and play hard and make stops,” Prendergast said. “It was really big for us to communicate and play hard and play fast and get to the ballcarrier.”

C-G (1-0) jumped ahead with touchdown runs from quarterback J.P. Sullivan and Pennington in the first half. The Trojans had 228 total yards at halftime and held Prairie Ridge (0-1) to 37.

Fullback Nathan Griffin ignited the Wolves’ offense in the second half with a 71-yard touchdown run. C-G answered with an early fourth-quarter touchdown, but the Wolves forced a Pennington fumble near midfield and scored to make it 21-14.

The Trojans’ big test came when Sullivan and Robbie Gleeson missed connecting on an option pitch and Sheridan got his second fumble recovery. Four plays later, C-G pried the ball from Griffin on a short gain up the middle.

“Our coaches have put us under stress in practice so we’re ready to do it in games,” Cruz said. “I got spinned around and just saw the ball in front of my feet. It boosted our morale.”

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp lamented some lost opportunities his team had.

“We left too many plays on the field to beat a good team like Cary-Grove,” Schremp said. “We didn’t make the big plays when we needed to. We didn’t come out and play physical enough in the first half. I’m happy with the way we responded in the second half.”

Unsung hero

Cary-Grove safety David Daigle had two pass break-ups on deep throws by Prairie Ridge to prevent a pair of big gains.

The number 40

Rushing attempts for C-G fullback Tyler Pennington, who gained 171 yards and scored a first-half touchdown. Prairie Ridge held Pennington to 69 yards in the second half, but he still picked up enough to keep drives moving and get the Trojans field position.

The big play

Prairie Ridge fullback Nathan Griffin busted free up the middle for a 71-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The run, which was more yards than the Wolves had to that point, ignited them for a strong second half.

Cary-Grove 21, Prairie Ridge 14

Prairie Ridge 0 0 7 7 – 14

Cary-Grove 7 6 0 8 – 21

First quarter

CG–Sullivan 25 run (Walsh kick), 6:57.

Second quarter

CG–Pennington 18 run (run failed), 10:16.

Third quarter

PR–Griffin 71 run (Greiner kick), 9:29.

Fourth quarter

CG–Magel 7 pass from Sullivan (Pennington pass from Sullivan), 11:56.

PR–Griffin 2 run (Greiner kick), 5:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Prairie RIdge: Griffin 12-101, Evans 15-26, C. Brown 4-31, Gulbransen 4-20. Totals: 35-168. Cary-Grove: Pennington 40-171, Gleeson 3-46, Sullivan 8-45, Pressley 3-5, Magel 1-2, Hughes 1-minus 4. Totals: 56-265.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 4-8-1-33. Cary-Grove: Sullivan 4-6-0-46.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Annen 3-24, C. Brown 1-9. Cary-Grove: Freskos 1-16, Gleeson 1-14, Hughes 1-9, Magel 1-7.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Prairie Ridge 201, Cary-Grove 311. Sophomore game: Cary-Grove 21, Prairie Ridge 7.