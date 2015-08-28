Batavia football’s early explosion enough for win over Oswego

OSWEGO – If last season taught the Batavia football team anything, it’s that a game against Oswego isn’t over until the final buzzer.

The Bulldogs tacked on a 20-yard field goal from freshman kicker Jack Carlson with 1:43 remaining to give Batavia a 36-28 lead over the Panthers in Friday night’s season opener.

Oswego drove to midfield on the final possession of the game, but senior quarterback Steven Frank’s last-chance pass was caught out of bounds at the Batavia 5 to end the game, leaving Batavia to celebrate the victory at Ken Pickerill Stadium in Oswego.

“This game was against two really good football teams to start the season. Highly-regarded and ranked. If you beat us, it’s going to be a really great football game,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “I’m real proud of the kids and I couldn’t be happier for them. They deserve victories. Last year’s team deserved to win that game. This was a fantastic football game.”

Oswego was the winner of a 40-38 decision in the 2014 season opener, another nail-biter.

Oswego was left shell-shocked after Batavia scored three touchdowns in a span of 3:23 to take a commanding 20-0 lead early in the second quarter of play.

Batavia senior Zach Garrett capped off a 63-yard drive with his 11-yard touchdown run with 10:38 to go in the second quarter. Oswego fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Batavia recovered at the Panther 20. In one play, Garrett was in the end zone again for a 14-0 Bulldog lead. Batavia surprised the Oswego special teams unit with an onside kick, and the Bulldogs kept their offense running with the recovery on the Oswego 46.

Batavia needed only seven plays to punch in its third touchdown – a 7-yarder by Garrett. Oswego blocked the point-after for a 20-0 score.

“It was huge. It changed the whole momentum of the game,” Garrett said. “They thought it was going to be an offensive shootout, but it was just a defensive battle in the first quarter. I have to give all the credit to my offensive line.”

The Bulldogs gave the Panthers another one-two punch with a pair of quick scores in the third quarter, with quarterback Kyle Niemiec connecting with Canaan Coffey for a 30-yard score before the Bulldogs defense intercepted Frank to set up another Niemiec-to-Coffey connection, this time from 11 yards out to give Batavia a 33-14 lead with 1:39 to play in the third.

Oswego scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Frank to Conor Morton, and Frank ran in a 33-yarder in the third before connecting with Jacob Nalley for the final Oswego score.

BATAVIA 36 , Oswego 28

Batavia 0 20 13 3 – 36

Oswego 0 7 14 7 – 28

HOW THEY SCORED

Second quarter B – Zach Garrett 11 yd run (Jack Carlson kick), 10:38 B – Garrett 20 yd run (Carlson kick), 10:23 B – Garrett 7 yd run (PAT blocked), 7:15 O – Steven Frank to Conor Morton, 11 yds (Brice Robinson kick), 4:16

Third quarter O – Frank 33-yd run (Robinson kick), 7:44 B - Kyle Niemiec to Canaan Coffey, 30 yds (kick fail), 5:41 B - Niemiec to Coffey, 11 yds (Carlson kick), 1:39 O – Frank to Jacob Nalley, 13 yds (Robinson kick), 40.8

Fourth quarter O – Erik Vargas 46-yd run (Robinson kick), 7:54 B – Jack Carlson 25-yd field goal, 1:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Batavia: Garrett 29-122. Oswego: Frank 16-94, Vargas 12-87, Marsh 3-21 PASSING – Batavia: Niemiec 20-34-0-266. Batavia: Frank 12-25-1-140 RECEIVING – Batavia: Stuttle 4-59, Coffey 9-117. SOPHOMORE GAME – Batavia 28, Oswego 14

OSWEGO – If last season taught the Batavia football team anything, it’s that a game against Oswego isn’t over until the final buzzer.

The Bulldogs tacked on a 20-yard field goal from freshman kicker Jack Carlson with 1:43 remaining to give Batavia a 36-28 lead over the Panthers in Friday night’s season opener.

Oswego drove to midfield on the final possession of the game, but senior quarterback Steven Frank’s last-chance pass was caught out of bounds at the Batavia 5 to end the game, leaving Batavia to celebrate the victory at Ken Pickerill Stadium in Oswego.

“This game was against two really good football teams to start the season. Highly-regarded and ranked. If you beat us, it’s going to be a really great football game,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “I’m real proud of the kids and I couldn’t be happier for them. They deserve victories. Last year’s team deserved to win that game. This was a fantastic football game.”

Oswego was the winner of a 40-38 decision in the 2014 season opener, another nail-biter.

Oswego was left shell-shocked after Batavia scored three touchdowns in a span of 3:23 to take a commanding 20-0 lead early in the second quarter of play.

Batavia senior Zach Garrett capped off a 63-yard drive with his 11-yard touchdown run with 10:38 to go in the second quarter. Oswego fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Batavia recovered at the Panther 20. In one play, Garrett was in the end zone again for a 14-0 Bulldog lead. Batavia surprised the Oswego special teams unit with an onside kick, and the Bulldogs kept their offense running with the recovery on the Oswego 46.

Batavia needed only seven plays to punch in its third touchdown – a 7-yarder by Garrett. Oswego blocked the point-after for a 20-0 score.

“It was huge. It changed the whole momentum of the game,” Garrett said. “They thought it was going to be an offensive shootout, but it was just a defensive battle in the first quarter. I have to give all the credit to my offensive line.”

The Bulldogs gave the Panthers another one-two punch with a pair of quick scores in the third quarter, with quarterback Kyle Niemiec connecting with Canaan Coffey for a 30-yard score before the Bulldogs defense intercepted Frank to set up another Niemiec-to-Coffey connection, this time from 11 yards out to give Batavia a 33-14 lead with 1:39 to play in the third.

Oswego scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Frank to Conor Morton, and Frank ran in a 33-yarder in the third before connecting with Jacob Nalley for the final Oswego score.

BATAVIA 36 , Oswego 28

Batavia 0 20 13 3 – 36

Oswego 0 7 14 7 – 28

HOW THEY SCORED

Second quarter B – Zach Garrett 11 yd run (Jack Carlson kick), 10:38 B – Garrett 20 yd run (Carlson kick), 10:23 B – Garrett 7 yd run (PAT blocked), 7:15 O – Steven Frank to Conor Morton, 11 yds (Brice Robinson kick), 4:16

Third quarter O – Frank 33-yd run (Robinson kick), 7:44 B - Kyle Niemiec to Canaan Coffey, 30 yds (kick fail), 5:41 B - Niemiec to Coffey, 11 yds (Carlson kick), 1:39 O – Frank to Jacob Nalley, 13 yds (Robinson kick), 40.8

Fourth quarter O – Erik Vargas 46-yd run (Robinson kick), 7:54 B – Jack Carlson 25-yd field goal, 1:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Batavia: Garrett 29-122. Oswego: Frank 16-94, Vargas 12-87, Marsh 3-21 PASSING – Batavia: Niemiec 20-34-0-266. Batavia: Frank 12-25-1-140 RECEIVING – Batavia: Stuttle 4-59, Coffey 9-117. SOPHOMORE GAME – Batavia 28, Oswego 14