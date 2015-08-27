Prep football: Young DeKalb defense makes debut at Plainfield North

DeKALB – The offensive side of the ball is loaded with returning players for the DeKalb football team, but the defense is a different story.

When the Barbs kick off their season at Plainfield North tonight, they’ll without a senior in their linebacking corps on the field.

The four guys lining up in the middle of the Barbs’ defense are expected to be sophomores Jahi Craig and Daniel Baggett, plus juniors Ben Roelfsema and Jake Perkins. Youth abounds on the defensive unit, coach Matt Weckler said.

“Our linebacking crew we have are pretty young,” Weckler said. “Our secondary, we have two seniors and a junior. And on the defensive line, we have two juniors, plus younger guys mixing in and out of there.

“So they’re young, they play fast, he said. “We anticipate them making mistakes, but at the same time, in the scrimmage we saw them step up and make some great plays.”

The defense will face a Plainfield North offensive line that includes NCAA Division I commits, notably Kyle Speas with Miami of Ohio.

The Tigers went 6-4 last year, but lost their main offensive weapon in running back Quintin Hoosman, who is at Northern Illinois.

The Barbs are coming off their most successful season in years. They’re the reigning Northern Illinois Big 12 East Division champs, and also won a playoff game, to finish 9-2.

“We’re getting there; it’s a work in progress,” Weckler said. “We’re still trying to find pieces and put pieces together.”

Junior Derek Kyler will be under center for the Barbs after starting at quarterback all of last season. Senior Tony Tate will be one of his main weapons, splitting time between slot receiver and the backfield. Kyler’s top targets will be a pair of senior basketball players – 6-foot, 2-inch Cole Tucker and 6-7 Luke Davis.

“We have to control the football and we have to get some turnovers,” Weckler said. “If we can get some added possessions it will definitely give us a chance to be victorious. On defense we have to stop them on first and second down.

“They’re big up front and we’re not huge on the offensive and defensive lines, so we just have to maintain and give our backs an opportunity to get a little bit of space.”