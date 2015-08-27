KCCHRONICLE.COM/PREPS FOOTBALL GAME OF THE WEEK: Batavia at Oswego

The buzz in the stands

High school football is back, and what better way to start things for these two teams.

Last season’s opener between the Bulldogs and Panthers provided just about everything a football fan watching a high school game could ask for, with a touchdown as time expired to give Oswego a 40-38 victory.

Both teams exited the playoffs earlier than expected. Batavia suffered a 21-16, first-round loss to Mount Carmel in Class 7A, while Class 8A Oswego is looking to give fourth-year head coach Brian Cooney his first state title after falling to Bolingbrook in overtime in the second round.

Both teams return key players, with Oswego bringing back standout quarterback and NCAA Division I prospect Steven Frank. But the Panthers will be without receiver Joseph Hennessey, who caught the touchdown to win last year’s barnburner, for a few weeks because of an injury.

“We know both teams are going to come out fired up,” Cooney said. “(Batavia coach Dennis Piron) and his staff have done a phenomenal job with that program since he took over there and it shows. They are a well-disciplined, well-coached team, and it’s a great matchup for us to open our season.”

The marquee matchup

Batavia’s offensive line vs. Oswego’s defensive line.

Both coaches have raved about their respective group in this matchup. Piron has talked about the size and strength of his offensive line from the start of camp. The starting O-line for the Bulldogs averages 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. “We’re real, real big up front,” Piron said. “I like a lot of what we are bringing to the field this year, but our size up front is a big strength.” Batavia will need guys like Zach Sims, Ross Berggren and Evan Day to clear space against a very skilled Panthers defensive line.

Cooney said when this season is complete, he believes the defensive line will be the team’s anchor on that side of the ball. He didn’t name one specific player, but said most teams the Panthers play this season will have a tough time keeping everyone away from the quarterback.

The X-factor

Time of possession.

As important as it will be for Batavia to get off to a fast start on the road, the Panthers want to do the same. Controlling possession of the ball will be huge in this one, and that goes hand-in-hand with the turnover battle. Not only holding the ball for long drives and cashing in on them, but also not giving the ball away. “You can’t score if you don’t have the ball,” Bulldogs senior wide receiver Canaan Coffey said. “We need to control the tempo and play our style, and we feel we can do that.”

Best-case scenario for the Bulldogs

Score early. It’s really not that simple, but it is in a sense. If Batavia is able to score first and take control of the scoreboard and take what is expected to be a raucous crowd out of the game tonight, it will like its chances. Regardless of whether Oswego comes back to score, the Bulldogs need to stay in control of the game. Turnovers will also be key in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair. If Batavia can win the turnover battle as well, it will be a good sign for a victory.

Best-case scenario for the Panthers

If Frank has time to throw the ball and can pick apart the Batavia defense. Although the Bulldogs have good size on their line and linebacker Colin Thurston in the middle of the defense, they cannot give Frank a lot of time in the pocket. With time, Frank is a very accurate passer with a strong arm and will have time to find receivers Conor Morton and Tanner Sohst. Oswego plans for Batavia to come after Frank and is prepared to make the necessary adjustments once it does so.

Chris Casey’s prediction:

Batavia 34, Oswego 28

When all is said and done, it will truly be whichever quarterback has more time to throw the football that decides the winner of this game. I think the Bulldogs’ Kyle Niemiec will be able to hook up with weapons like Coffey and Cole Stokke just enough to mix and match handing off to Zach Garrett and company. I like Batavia to make up for last season’s heart-breaker with a hard-fought, season-opening win on the road against one of the top teams in the state.