High school football: Prairie Ridge vs. Cary-Grove like a Bill Mack Bowl

The football matchup between Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove could be dubbed the Bill Mack Bowl.

The teams will mirror one another on both sides, running triple-option offense and 3-5-3 defenses, when they meet at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Cary-Grove’s Al Bohrer Field. The nonconference contest offers an enticing season opener between two of the area’s strongest programs over the last decade.

The common denominator with the offenses is Mack, a former coach at Crystal Lake Central who is considered a foremost authority on option offense. When former C-G coach Bruce Kay went to the option before the 2004 season, he consulted frequently with Mack, who is retired and lives in Crystal Lake.

The Trojans have played for four state championships since 2004, winning the Class 6A state title in 2009, thanks in large part to their option execution.

A couple seasons after C-G switched, Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp felt the option would fit his program well too. The idea being that the option can flourish with smaller offensive linemen and the Wolves may not always be blessed with bigger linemen.

Prairie Ridge made it to the Class 6A semifinals in 2009, 2010 and 2011, something no other Fox Valley Conference team ever accomplished. The Wolves won the 2011 Class 6A state championship.

Schremp and C-G coach Brad Seaburg enjoy that option is not as prevalent as other offenses. They believe preparing for their quickness, execution and sleight of hand is a distinct advantage.

That will not be the case as much Friday, as these two defenses practice against options every day.