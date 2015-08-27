Batavia football enters opener with 2014 on its mind

BATAVIA – It was all about what could have been for Batavia football last season.

What could have happened if the Bulldogs came out of their Week 1 matchup, hosting Oswego, with a win? What could have happened if they didn’t get Mount Carmel as its first-round matchup in the Class 7A playoffs? Or what if they would have eluded the Caravans and moved on?

All that is in the past, and most all of the returning players have one thing on their minds: Revenge.

The season that many want to make sure they make a memorable one will start off with a chance to do just that.

"It's that revenge factor that a lot of us have," senior starting quarterback Kyle Niemiec said. "All of us have talked about it all offseason and have worked so hard. No one expected us to be in that game last year. Oswego certainly didn't, and it makes this game (today) that much more exciting."

For a refresher, Oswego came back to beat Batavia on the game's final play last season to hand the Bulldogs a 0-1 start. That game nor the loss to Mount Carmel has left any of the minds of the returning players, and probably not anyone involved in either affair.

But fifth-year Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said last season has certainly motivated this group to come out determined, and their preparation since practice started has been unlike any he's seen in his tenure at Batavia.

"These guys want it," Piron said. "Not that other teams didn't, but we've prepared as well as any football team I've had since being coach here. They deserve to have a great season with all the time and effort they have put in, and we're excited to get things going against a very good football team in Oswego."

Senior wide receiver Canaan Coffey will be no secret to Oswego team, having contributed 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in last season's opener. Since the first day of fall practices Aug. 10, Coffey has talked about revenge and wanting his senior year to end on a positive note.

As is the case for most teams by the day before Friday of Week 1, Coffey said the Bulldogs simply want to play football and hit someone that doesn't wear the same jersey.

"It's something we've been looking forward to since both of those whistles sounded," Coffey said. "Since the game ended against both Oswego and Mount Carmel. We want it bad this year and have done everything we can to be ready for (today)"

"We want to dictate play, not just against Oswego, but every opponent this year," senior offensive Zach Sims said. "We don't want them running us over; we want to play Batavia football and make up for everything that happened last year. We feel we're ready."

It means quite a bit for Piron to say this team may be more prepared and ready to go than any team in his previous four seasons at Batavia. Piron held up the Class 6A state championship trophy in 2013, with his team finishing 13-1.

Piron feels that this team has done what is necessary to think about 2015 being a special season for the program.

"There's certain things you have to do to dream big," Piron said. "This team has earned the right to dream a little and be realistic about making a run into the playoffs and heading to DeKalb (for the state championship game). There's nothing wrong with that because I would tell a team if they had not earned that right. These guys have worked their tails off and have earned the right to think about this being a season to remember."

That “season to remember” would get off to a pretty good start with a win in Oswego tonight.