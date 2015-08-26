Fox Lake chief to retire; investigation still pending

FOX LAKE – Just days after being placed on paid administrative leave Friday along with a Fox Lake police officer, the Fox Lake police chief has announced his plans to retire at the end of this week.

Fox Lake Police Chief Michael Behan and the officer had been placed on administrative leave after the village began an investigation last week into a verbal and physical altercation involving a Fox Lake police officer and a 36-year-old man arrested for public intoxication, Village Administrator Anne Marrin said last week.

The officer was disciplined for the December 2014 incident. However, village officials had concerns about how Behan investigated the incident, when it was investigated and how decisions regarding findings and discipline were reached, officials said last week.

Behan intends to continue cooperating during the investigation as it continues and will "do everything he can to ensure a smooth transition" as the village looks for a new chief, the village said in a news release. Behan had notified the Fox Lake Village Board of his decision to retire earlier this month.

The village plans to launch an immediate national search to identify potential candidates to replace Behan.

The retirement will conclude Behan's 33-year career with the Fox Lake Police Department, the release said. Behan, 55, was appointed chief in 2006 after serving as a lieutenant since 2005 and a sergeant since 1996. He joined the department as a rookie police officer in 1982.

“We are grateful for Chief Behan’s commitment to the people of Fox Lake and to the officers who served under his command these last nine years,” Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit said in the release. “We wish him nothing but the best of luck as he steps down after a remarkable 33-year career.”