Plainfield North football at a glance

2014 record: 6-4, 5-2 in Southwest Prairie
Coach: Tim Kane
Classification enrollment: 2,231 (probable Class 8A/7A)
Offensive coordinator: Samir Chaudhari
Defensive coordinator: Kane
Returning offensive starters: QB JD Ekowa, WR Zach Jarosz, TE Kyle Speas, OL Brett Johnson, OL Mitch Dodd
Returning defensive starters: DE JJ Frey, DB Zach Jarosz, LB Zach Shelton, LB William Stoll, DB Alec Lopez, DB Kevin Block
Schedule
Friday: vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.; September: 4 – at Bishop McNamara, 7:30 p.m.; 11 – Oswego East, 7 p.m.; 18 – at Plainfield South, 7 p.m.; 25 – at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.; October: 2 – Plainfield Central, 7 p.m.; 9 – at Romeoville, 7 p.m.; 16 – Oswego, 7 p.m.; 23 – at Minooka, 7 p.m.