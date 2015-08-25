February 08, 2023
Plainfield North football at a glance

By Shaw Local News Network

PLAINFIELD NORTH TIGERS

2014 record: 6-4, 5-2 in Southwest Prairie

Coach: Tim Kane

Classification enrollment: 2,231 (probable Class 8A/7A)

Offensive coordinator: Samir Chaudhari

Defensive coordinator: Kane

Returning offensive starters: QB JD Ekowa, WR Zach Jarosz, TE Kyle Speas, OL Brett Johnson, OL Mitch Dodd

Returning defensive starters: DE JJ Frey, DB Zach Jarosz, LB Zach Shelton, LB William Stoll, DB Alec Lopez, DB Kevin Block

Schedule

Friday: vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.; September: 4 at Bishop McNamara, 7:30 p.m.; 11 Oswego East, 7 p.m.; 18 – at Plainfield South, 7 p.m.; 25 – at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.; October: 2 Plainfield Central, 7 p.m.; 9 – at Romeoville, 7 p.m.; 16 – Oswego, 7 p.m.; 23 – at Minooka, 7 p.m.

