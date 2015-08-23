High school football: Twin set more than a formation at Jacobs

Down in the Barnes family basement, the weights clang and bang. Daylight bleeds into the room through a small window, as, rep by rep, 500-pound squats and 300-pound bench presses are made.

For months, the goal has been to prepare for Friday, when the Golden Eagles host Prospect in the first week of what could be a breakout offensive season.

Or two.

Meet Mat and Sean Barnes, running backs and linebackers who prove that "twins" isn't just a formation for the Golden Eagles. And yes, they are identical, from their staccato laughs to their soft-spoken personalities to their physical playing styles. If it weren’t for their jersey numbers (Mat wears No. 22; Sean wears No. 30), it would be almost impossible to tell them apart.

“We ended up like each other,” Mat said. “So we act the same.”

It takes some serious effort to find the differences between the two. At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Mat is three pounds heavier. But on Jan. 21, 1998, he was born 11 minutes after Sean. Mat bench presses 325 pounds, 25 more than his brother. Sean squats 515, 15 pounds more than his brother.

Although the differences are minimal, striving to one-up each other – on the football field, at video games and especially in the weight room – is what drives the two to train when most of their teammates have rest days. It's as if their competitive spirits have been ingrained in their matching DNA.

“We’re always competing,” Sean said. “It’s a back-and-forth competition every day.”

This season, they won’t be competing much for playing time. Both will start at linebacker, and in Jacobs' system, they routinely will be used together in multiback formations, working together to clear holes for one other.

“I think when they’re both on the field, they kind of thrive off of each other,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “It’s like an energy-type thing. I really believe that.”

The seniors will be part of the stable of running backs responsible for replacing one of the Golden Eagles’ most pressing offensive needs. Last season, speedster Josh Walker racked up 1,207 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground for the Golden Eagles. Now that he is at Army, Jacobs is hopeful the twins can duplicate that performance.

“They’re both physical, powerful kids with good speed,” Mitz said. “They’re guys who can block. They can carry the ball. They can tackle. They’re pretty complete football players.”

After high school, both have aspirations of continuing their playing careers at the college level. And then?

“Then I want to become a coach,” Sean said.

And Mat?

“I was thinking the same exact thing.”