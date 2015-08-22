Oswego East football puts big men in charge

The pregame coin toss will have an unusual look for the Oswego East football team this fall, with three defensive linemen selected to lead the charge in 2015.

Kaelub Newman, Kenny Sim and Sebastian Laskowski will be commanding the Wolves as team captains, and their teammates are excited about the leadership coming out of the defensive group.

"We have three captains on the defensive line this year and I think it has a lot to do with our defensive coach, coach (Jeremy) Main. He's really been a leader for us and he's definitely had an impact on me and the rest of the guys," Oswego East senior defensive end Jack Borvan said. "I'm excited to see the product this season."

Senior linebacker Nik Wadsworth returns after a team-best 80 tackles last fall in addition to Borvan, who finished with five sacks. Newman and Laskowski also had three interceptions and three sacks, respectively. Senior Ryan Sykes and sophomore BJ Graves return as inside linebackers in addition to junior outside linebacker Colin O'Reilly and junior safety Tahj Oliver. Cornerback duties will be shared by seniors Austin Chandler and Hunter Whitfield as well as junior Devin Aguilar.

"We're not quite where we want to be at offensively at this point, and defensively we're ahead so we feel that early in the year we're going to have to rely on our defense not to necessarily pitch shutouts, but keep us competitive until our offense can really gel," LeBlanc said.

After suffering through countless injuries in 2014, Oswego East learned lessons from those situations and brings a deeper and more skilled lineup into this fall. The Wolves have three players competing for the starting quarterback slot – senior returner James Kidd, junior Jackson Piatek and junior transfer Jaylon Banks from Lyons Twp.

"We've been splitting reps in practices. James has improved a ton and Jackson is a very intelligent player. Jaylon is a pretty solid athlete," LeBlanc said. "We've got a couple other guys as emergency guys who have taken some reps over the summer. We're making sure we have enough guys to go around."

Junior Tyran Bailey will carry much of the load out of the backfield after a solid year with the sophomore team. Junior wide receivers Devin Riley and Stephon Harris will be new targets down field in addition to senior Mitchell Glende and sophomore Trent Taylor. The depth of talent will allow Oswego East to run an option offense.

"We're going to spread the ball out and make sure a lot of guys get touches," LeBlanc said. "That's what we've wanted to be offensively the last few years, but injuries especially last year prevented us from doing that. We're going to take what the defensive gives us, and with the guys that we have, we have a lot of guys that are capable of making plays."

LeBlanc spoke highly of his offensive line, which includes senior right tackle Drew Colwell, senior returning center Miles Small, senior left tackle Chris Cahue, senior guard Jack Heiser and junior guard Omarr Woodhouse. Junior Mason Madalinski will also be in the rotation for the Wolves.

"I'm very pleased with the work that those guys have put in," LeBlanc said. "Chris, Drew and Omarr were all defensive lineman last year so bringing them over was a little bit of an adjustment for them, but they're getting up to speed with where they need to be. The strides being made even from last week to this week have been huge in terms of the physicalness and confidence that our guys are playing with, and they get to practice against a pretty good defensive line every day."

Oswego East will face two new non-conference opponents to start the season, traveling to West Chicago on Friday for the season opener at 7:30 p.m. before hosting Marian Catholic on Sept. 4. West Chicago, now in the Upstate Eight, finished 3-6 last year while East Suburban Catholic member Marian went 1-8.

Oswego East will be looking for an improvement from last year's 3-6 finish that included two wins in the last three weeks of the schedule, and a return to the playoffs after qualifying for the first time in school history in 2013.

“West Chicago, despite their history, is going to be a very good football team and their coach up there, Ted Monken, is a very good football coach,” LeBlanc said. “A lot of times high school players look back at records and say ‘oh, that’s not a very good football team.’ Well, I quickly point to our record last year. Is that indicative of what we’re capable of as a program? Obviously we have to respect everyone that we play.”