I’m Just Saying ... with Cary-Grove alum Michael Gomez

Last season, two-way lineman Michael Gomez was one of the key pieces in Cary-Grove’s run to the Class 7A state title game. Now, he’s continued his football career at the next level. On Aug. 11, he began summer camp at Winona State in Minnesota. He talked from campus about the transition to college football.

Really, if I could describe it in one word, I’d say “hard.” Really, really hard. The schedule is pretty much: Wake up. Breakfast. Football. Lunch. Football. Dinner. Football. Sleep.

The speed of the game is a lot different. The offense is very fast. You’re on the same level physically. And mentally it’s way more thorough. You have to get the big picture a lot more.

People here could be Division I, but there’s little things that made them not Division I. One of my teammates is a defensive end and he actually transferred from The U (Miami). He was from Evanston. He was a 3A state champion and beat Jack Allen, who is now the on the preseason Rimington Trophy watch list. Right now, the kids I go against are very, very good.

I’m pretty sure I’m going to redshirt. There’s a recruit who came in at the same position as me and he’s really good. Then there are four other [nose guards] who are really good and a lot older than me. I’m pretty sure I’m going to redshirt.

It’s a lot different going from being “the guy” to on the bottom. It’s a new challenge and another thing I have to overcome.

Right now I’m playing nose guard. Schematically, it’s very different than high school. It’s similar formations, but my job and what I have to do is different.

Training is a lot different. We do yoga and stuff. Our lifting is 100 times different than it was at Cary in terms of it’s a lot louder and more intense, even though Cary was intense.

It’s still football. I still love football. A lot of the teammates I’ve met here are great kids and fun to be around. I’ve made some good friends already. I enjoy that aspect.

