Oswego football prepares to run the gauntlet

The Oswego football program has been a playoff powerhouse over past three decades, missing the postseason just three of the last 29 years. With four consecutive conference championships behind 28 straight wins, the Panthers have been unstoppable in the Southwest Prairie.

So it's no surprise to hear the rumblings of a top-20 state ranking in 2015.

Oswego returns one of the Illinois’ top quarterbacks in senior Steven Frank as well as Northern Illinois recruit Austin Warner, a returning senior lineman and All-Conference selection. Although Frank has multiple scholarship offers, does not plan to make a decision until after Week 3.

"Some of the schools want to see my first few games," said Frank, a four-year veteran for the Panthers. Frank missed four games last year due to a leg injury, but still finished with over 1,000 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. "Out of all the years, I feel the best going into this season and the one I'm most ready for. I just want to get better every single day and I feel 10 times faster than I was before."

Oswego has arguably one of the toughest non-conference schedules to start the year. The season begins Friday at home against No. 20 Batavia – the 2013 Class 6A state champion – before facing 2014 Class 6A defending state champion Providence Catholic. Oswego comes off a 9-2 finish last season, falling to Bolingbrook in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.

"Everybody talks about how good our Providence is so we want to focus on one game at a time because the first game is just as important as Providence," Frank said. "We want a good start and keep the momentum going."

"It's exciting," said Oswego senior Chad Marsh, a returning All-Conference linebacker. "I know coach (Brian) Cooney always plans these non-conference games to get us ready for the season, so we just know these first two challenges we have will just prepare us for conference," Marsh said.

But it's Cooney's job to keep the team grounded and focused amid the preseason buzz.

"They know we're pretty even-keel around here. I don't do anything flashy," said Cooney, who enters his fourth season as head coach. "They all know the rankings, but that's preseason. They keep a pretty level head because our coaching staff does. Batavia will be gunning for us."

This is also Oswego’s last opportunity to play non-conference opponents, with Joliet Central and Joliet West joining the SPC for the 2016-17 season. Conference play will take up all nine regular season games next fall.

"This is our last time to be able to pick, and Batavia and Providence will be a great test for us. It'll be two hard games going into conference," Cooney said. "I definitely think Week 1 and Week 2 sets the bar for the season. We like playing difficult games; we don't want any gimmies."

Frank will anchor a relatively untested offense this fall, with changes in the receiving core and the backfield. Senior Brice Robinson is not only a returning kicker, but will be receiving for the Panthers – taking on a bigger role with the absence of Joe Hennessy, a veteran receiver who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury. Senior running back Erik Vargas will see a significant increase in his number of carries this year and will have support from senior Freddy Walton and Marsh in the backfield. Senior Zach MacDonald and junior Tyler Harmon are showing early promise on the offensive line.

"We really are starting to come together and we're getting the rhythm down," Warner said. "We have a lot of new guys on offense. Last year I was the younger guy on the line and that really showed me how to work and that's what I'm trying to do with the guys this year. If we all work together, we'll be successful. We're not as big as last year, but we're fast and quick. It should be a good year."

"We know what we want to do and we've exposed the kids to just about everything we want to run," Cooney said. "Now we just have to go back and polish it up."

Defensively, Oswego returns senior Brennan Burdo, who led the team in sacks last season, and Marsh returns after a team-best 91 tackles.

"We're starting to get a good look at Batavia and going over what we usually run, narrow it down and starting to focus on Batavia and what they do," Marsh said. "We have two big younger kids on the defensive line, Noah Shannon and Joe Bostic, that are pretty big so that helps out the linebacker core. We have two returning starters at linebacker and two returners in the secondary."

Also notable this season is the addition of Hall of Fame coach Karl Hoinkes to the Oswego coaching staff. Hoinkes coached the Panthers from 1981-2006 posted a 190-87 record and won state titles at Oswego in 1992 and 2003. He retired from the district at the end of the 2006-07 school year and most recently spent four seasons as the Yorkville head coach, helping to end the Foxes’ 11-year playoff drought with back-to-back postseason appearances in 2013 and 2014.

"When you have knowledge like that, he's doing a little bit of everything but he's spending most of his time on the offensive side," Cooney said.

Oswego opens SPC play at Plainfield Central on Sept. 11 and will host Minooka for Senior Night on Sept. 18. The crosstown game arrives Oct. 2 with Oswego East visiting Ken Pickerill Stadium, and the Panthers will host Plainfield East for Homecoming on Oct. 9.