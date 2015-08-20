Grundy County indictments: Aug. 19, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Aug. 19 the grand jury returned the following indictments, according to a news release from Helland’s office. The public is advised a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Jarred Bernard, 18, of Morris, was indicted on a charge of possession of alprazolam, a Class 4 felony.

• Carter Brown, 18, of West Branch, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

• Meegan Dooley, 20, of Mazon, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Charles Enerson III, 39, of Morris, was indicted on four counts for aggravated driving while under the influence charges, all Class 2 felonies; and two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence charges, both Class 4 felonies.

• Joseph Lazier, 28, of Morris, was indicted on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

• Robert Meitz, 50, of Minooka, was indicted on a charge of theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, a Class 2 felony.

• Quentin Norton, 18, of Braidwood, was indicted on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony.

• Angela Petty, 33, of Morris, was indicted on charges aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 4 felony; and driving while suspended, a Class 4 felony.

• David Rasor, 32, of Braidwood, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Daniel Rice, 22, of Minooka, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Rafael Vazquez, 24, of Morris, was indicted on two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol charges, a Class 4 felony; and a driving while revoked charge, a Class 4 felony.

• James Zingre, 35, of Morris, was indicted on a charge of unlawful use of credit card, a Class 4 felony.