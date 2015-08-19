2015 high school football preview: Burlington Central Rockets

Burlington Central Rockets

2-Minute Drill

Coach: Jason Newburger (first season)

2014 record: 6-4 overall, 6-1 BNC East. Lost, 31-20, to Sterling in the first round of Class 5A playoffs.

Fast fact: Newburger takes over the Rockets program after spending the last four seasons on the staff at his alma mater, Vernon Hills.

Special teams spotlight: Long snapper Tommy Moretti remains a staple at the position, which comes as a relief to Newburger. He feels comfortable having Morretti, who is also a wide receiver, in an often underrated position.

Bottom line: It's hard to tell until the games begin what kind of team BC will shape up to be.

But Newburger made one thing clear: The expectations of a program that had a strong season last year, combined with him taking over the program, will remain as high as ever.

A no-excuses policy has been implemented, and Newburger expects his team to be physical and compete in every game this season.

Trainer's note: Becca Walker became the head athletic trainer at BC in December. So with Newburger's arrival, along with a large turnover on the coaching staff, the first-year head coach could not say anything but positives about Walker.

"She's been incredible," Newburger said. "She has had great communication with me, which can be difficult, and she's just been great with that. The Central community is lucky to have her."

BREAKDOWN

A lot is up in the air for BC this season.

And that goes for just about everything. A new coach, graduating a group of important players on both sides of the football and, in turn, new players taking on new roles.

It all starts with Newburger replacing Rich Crabel, who stepped down after four seasons. With his experience and knowledge he brings to the game, it should only be a positive for the Rockets. But first-year head coaches seldom run the table and have no bumps in the road, as there's always a learning curve at some point.

Newburger lauded the example of running back Jason Berango. The senior was a big contributor from a BC team that made the playoffs last season, and Newburger will look to him as one of the leaders of this group.

Jimmy Ankrom will once again be the leader and anchor of the offensive line.

But after that, Newburger said battles are taking place at every position. Senior Robert Doubek and junior Cam Kaldenberger are expected to compete for the quarterback spot, but Newburger did not lean toward a favorite as of press time.

One positive note on the defensive side, which lost several key players, is Bret Lopez, who is expected to give opposing quarterbacks fits on the D-line.

Newburger stressed the hard work that has taken place since his arrival and expects big things from the Rockets when they take the field against Hampshire in the season opener.

"We prepare the kids like they are going out there every Friday night," Newburger said. "If you see the field, we expect you to be ready to go. As long as we compete every single day, with our motto of, 'Central's playing fast and physical,' we'll continue to get better and have positive results."

– Chris Casey, ccasey@shawmedia.com

2015 schedule

Aug. 28 vs. Hampshire 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Dixon 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at North Boone 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Harvard 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Genoa-Kingston 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Marengo 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Rockford Christian 7 p.m.

Marquee matchup: Aug. 28 vs. Hampshire.

We’ll cut right to the chase with the Rockets. Their opener against a former conference rival will dictate how Newburger’s tenure gets underway. Hampshire brings in a transfer quarterback, which will provide a stiff test for the BC defense right off the bat.