2015 high school football preview: Batavia Bulldogs

Batavia Bulldogs

2-minute drill

Coach: Dennis Piron (42-5, fifth season)

2014 record: 8-2 overall, 7-0 UEC River Division champions. Lost, 21-16, to Mt. Carmel in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Fast fact: Batavia lost two longtime coaches in Mike Gaspari (28 seasons) and Larry Gay (25), from its staff, but has added former University of Illinois quarterback Sean Anderson.

Special teams spotlight: Piron called newcomer and sophomore long snapper Jackson Darby "probably the best long snapper I've ever seen."

Bottom line: The Batavia motto this year is to "Seize the moment." The Bulldogs lost linebacker Jake Hlava, the 2014 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year, to graduation, but have a good core of returning talent. If Batavia can fill the hole of Hlava defensively, look for the Bulldogs to have a strong chance to win the UEC River for the fifth straight season.

Trainers table: Piron has gotten the chance to work with head athletic trainer Erin Finucane for the past few years. He talked about how she's not only the team's trainer, but is considered family.

BREAKDOWN

The Bulldogs have revenge on their minds.

After winning the Upstate Eight Conference River Division by going undefeated in conference play for a fourth straight season, Batavia got a tough first-round playoff draw, in perennial power Mount Carmel and saw its season end much earlier than anticipated.

But Batavia returns quite a bit.

Sure, the Bulldogs will be without Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year Jake Hlava, which will leave a big spot to fill at linebacker, but coach Dennis Piron is confident that will not be a problem.

The defense will be the key for the Bulldogs, with leaders Colin Thurston and newcomer Zach Majka, who Piron calls the new Hlava.

Seniors Brett Bowman and Tyler Holl return in the secondary, and newcomers Miles Williams and Connor Stejskal are expected to give opposing quarterbacks fits on the defensive line, as well.

One the offensive side, quarterback Kyle Niemiec returns, as do wide receivers Canaan Coffey and Nick Stuttle, a track athlete who has made big strides this summer. Cole Stokke, a 6-foot-4 senior, is expected to contribute a big body in the red zone.

Batavia again boasts plenty of size. Zach Sims (270 pounds) returns and fellow linemen Ross Berggren (290) and Evan Day (245) will no doubt be a handful on the offensive front. The starting line, with 6-foot 5 tight end and Louisville baseball commit Glenn Albanese, is projected to average 6-3, 265 pounds.

"We're awful balanced as a team," Piron said. "We had early meeting with the [offensive line] and I pulled up the roster with weights on it. I had to be at least 15-20 pounds off, on the light side, for each of them. So we are very big up front."

Those big bodies will give the Bulldogs' backfield lots of room to run, with Zach Garrett expected to carry much of the duty. Kamontez Thomas, speedster Matt Huizinga and Dana Anderson are also expected to be featured in the running game.

With much talent returning, along with newcomers making big strides during the offseason, Piron and Batavia are thinking big this season, but will be tested right away with a Week 1 matchup at 8A power Oswego.

– Chris Casey, ccasey@shawmedia.com

2015 schedule

Aug. 28 at Oswego, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. South Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Larkin, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. St. Charles East, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at St. Charles North, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Naperville Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Streamwood, 7:30 p.m.

Marquee matchup: Oct. 16 at Geneva. The Bulldogs picked off Geneva quarterback Daniel Santacaterina five times en route to a 26-20 win last season, which all but sealed a UEC River Division championship for the Bulldogs. Coach Dennis Piron will look to remain undefeated against the Vikings since taking over as head coach.