High school football preview 2015: Dundee-Crown

Quick hits

Coach: Mike Steinhaus (second season, 2-7)

2014 record: 2-7 overall, 0-5 FVC Valley

Fast fact: After finishing 6-4 overall and making the Class 8A playoffs in 2013 – ending a 19-year postseason drought – the Chargers went winless in the FVC Valley for the third time in five years.

Scouting report

• The Chargers lost their leading passer (Jeff Atherton), leading rusher (Malik Dunner) and leading receiver (Kiwaun Seals) to graduation. The three accounted for 17 touchdowns and 1,700 yards of total offense. “We lost some skill players, but we’ve got a lot of guys coming up,” Steinhaus said.

• Junior Conor Ryan (6-0, 170) and senior Pat Sprouse (5-8, 160) are in an open competition for starting quarterback. Junior Greg Williams will get the most carries out of the backfield to start the year, and seniors Nick Shydlowski and Jim Welzien (6-2, 190) lead the wide receivers.

• The strength of D-C figures to be the offensive line. Senior Josh Mosley (6-3, 310) is a third-year varsity starter, while Oscar Nava (5-11, 255) and Gage Efken (6-1, 250) started last season as sophomores. Senior Jake Kieltyka (6-1, 215) is the fourth with Chandler Cowan (6-3, 300) and Chase Raap competing for the fifth spot.

• DT Levi Ziegler (6-1, 350) and DE Christian Brunner (6-0, 200), a wrestling standout, highlight the defensive line, while the Chargers are excited by their linebacker core of Shydlowski, Tommy Koniewicz, Albert Putlak and Nick Pellegrino. “I call Nick [Shydlowski] the littler energizer bunny,” Steinhaus said. “He’s got a lot of energy and gets the team going ... brings a lot of juice.” Nick Musielewicz, Sprouse and Eddie DeLuga line up in the secondary.

• Coach Steinhaus is looking to build D-C into a consistent winner. “We’re trying to be a program like the Cary-Grove’s and Prairie Ridge’s in the past, and kind of how Huntley is getting its program to be now,” Steinhaus said. “We tell the kids, ‘Every day’s got to be a grind and everyday you’ve got to compete to be a champion.’”

What makes them better

After the team’s first practice that involves hard hitting, Dundee-Crown coaches and the players’ parents surprise the team with a tasty treat afterward: watermelon. Parents chop up the fruit for the players to enjoy “after that first hard day when you’re kind of getting beat up for the first time, and a little tired and a little gassed.” Coach Steinhaus said he got the idea from former Michigan coach Brady Hoke, who Steinhaus played tight end for at Ball State. “There’s nothing better than eating watermelon with your teammates,” Steinhaus said.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 Elgin 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Streamwood 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Morris 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Prairie Ridge 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 2 Jacobs* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Crystal Lake South* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ McHenry• 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 16 Cary-Grove* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 23 Huntley* 7:15 p.m.

*- FVC Valley Division game

– Alex Kantecki,

akantecki@shawmedia.com