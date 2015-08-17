High school football preview 2015: Crystal Lake South

Quick hits

Coach: Chuck Ahsmann (sixth season, 34-17).

2014 record: 4-5 overall, 3-2 FVC Valley

Fast fact: Other than Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South is the only team in the past decade to win multiple Fox Valley Conference Valley Division championships (2010 outright, 2011 tie with Prairie Ridge).

Scouting report

• South struggled for offensive consistency through much of the 2014 season, although as the season progressed the Gators had some success running with Corey Sheehan (854 yards) and Kyle Bartusch (720). Sheehan (5-11, 185) is the fourth-leading returning rusher in the area.

• Kevin Amren (6-4, 275) will be a senior leader for the offensive line as a returning starter. WR-DB Drew Murtaugh (6-2, 185) is a nice target with his size. LB Dylan Sambrano (5-9, 190) will be a key returning starter for the defense.

• QB Luke Nolan (6-3, 185) is one of the better athletes in the school and started the last two games of 2014, going 7 for 16 passing for 41 yards. “Luke has had a great offseason in 7-on-7,” Ahsmann said. “The strength of our team this year is our skill players. We have some guys who can go and get the ball.”

• WR Matt Meyers (6-3, 185), FB Kyle Leva (6-1, 185), LB Tyler Beckwith (6-1, 225) and G Trevor Keegan (6-4 265) will be some of the new players making big contributions. Keegan will be the first freshman to start at South for as long as Ahsmann can remember. That follows a trend in recent years with FVC Valley linemen such as Shane Evans and Jeff Jenkins (Prairie Ridge), Wyatt Blake (Crystal Lake Central) and Jimmy Wormsley (Jacobs).

What makes them better

Ahsmann encourages his players to get involved in community service projects. “We believe that our team should be good people on and off the field,” he said. To foster that, players participate in a Thanksgiving food drive for the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, at Indian Creek and Woods Creek Elementary schools’ fun fairs, at the Salvation Army “Back to School” program and at Indian Prairie Reading Day.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 Marian Central 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Cahokia 3 p.m.

Sept. 12 Bloom Township 2 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Crystal Lake Central 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 McHenry* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 Dundee-Crown* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Huntley* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Jacobs* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 23 @ Cary-Grove* 7:15 p.m.

*-FVC Valley Division game