High school football 2015 preview: Woodstock North

Quick hits

Coach: Jeff Schroeder (seventh season, 21-36)

Last year’s record: 4-5 overall, 4-2 FVC Fox

Fast fact: The Thunder started 4-0 in conference last season before dropping their final two games and missing the playoffs entirely.

Scouting report

• After the disappointing end to last season, Schroeder said the Thunder have been focusing on attention to detail and reminding the players how much the little things can matter over the course of a season.

“A season is however many thousand plays, but sometimes a season comes down to two things. For us, it was not coming back against Wauconda in Week 1 after a lightning delay and playing well and the other thing was a big kickoff return against Prairie Ridge. ... It’s just the tiny little things and how much details matter.”

• The quarterback spot is still up for competition between sophomore Collin Mergl and senior Marshall Coalson. “You usually say one guy hasn’t won the job, but I’d like to say one guy hasn’t lost the job. Because they’ve both done a lot of good things,” Schroeder said. “One day one edges the other and the next day it’s the other way. But it’s good because it’s making them both better.”

• The Thunder are a triple-option offense predicated on the run. “We’re going to try to run the ball until you expose something that we can hurt you with the passing game,” Schroeder said. Travis Busch, the team’s retuning leading rusher with 731 yards and seven touchdowns last year, will get the bulk of the carries. Randy Klien and Jake Schmidt will get carries at fullback and whoever wins the quarterback competition will carry the ball, as well.

• Key to the success of the running game is the Thunder’s offensive line. Senior center Jacob Varys and tight end Thery Sims are returning starters while other spots are still up for competition. Schroeder is confident in the guys stepping up and filling those spots such as sophomores Dylan Martinez and Chris Flores.

“It makes it a lot easier, I’ve got better holes to run through,” Busch said.

What makes them better

• Each year one Thunder player, typically a lineman, is chosen as the keeper of a sledgehammer, its handle wrapped in the school’s black, teal and silver colors, which they carry onto the field on Fridays. This year, the honor went to senior center Jacob Varys, a three-year varsity starter and anchor of the Thunder line.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 UIC College Prep 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 4 Round Lake 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Woodstock* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 Cary-Grove 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Crystal Lake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 Hampshire* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Grayslake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 16 Prairie Ridge* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 23 @ Grayslake North* 7:15 p.m.

* – FVC Fox Division game