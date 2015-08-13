Pennington looks to lead Cary-Grove after losing 24 seniors from last season

With a 31-yard scamper, Cary-Grove fullback Tyler Pennington burst onto the scene in Week 4 of 2013. He was at the time an unknown, a baby-faced freshman trying to carve out his place on the varsity roster.

Through his freshman and sophomore years, though, he proceeded to rack up more than 2,800 yards and 43 touchdown (including an area-best 1,800 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns last season).

It’s safe to say that the 175-pound freshman proved he could play with the big boys. This season, as he enters his junior season, Pennington faces the next challenge – proving he can play without them.

Cary-Grove lost 24 seniors from the 13-1 team that reached the Class 7A championship game last season. Once the young prospect with a bright future, it’s time for Pennington to continue to show the potential coach Brad Seaburg saw in him when he promoted him to the varsity squad two years ago.

“Now I get a chance to lead,” Pennington said. “I think they’re kind of looking up to me now, because I’m the guy with the experience and not the guy looking up to the guys. Everyone is looking to me.”

Some of the most notable departures from last season come from the offensive line.

The holes Pennington slipped through last season will look quite different without the three starters who are now college linemen — Scott Topole (Northern Illinois), Trevor Ruhland (Notre Dame), Michael Gomez (Division II Winona State.)

How will Pennington fare without those big bodies in front of him?

“I think Tyler is going to be just fine without us,” Gomez said, almost laughing at the question. “He’s been an athletic freak since he was a little kid. When we were in eighth grade, he was in sixth grade and he was playing with us. When we were juniors, he was a freshman on varsity playing with us.”

Senior linemen Owen Henriques, Ross Bernier and Zachary Cohen all picked up valuable playing time as juniors last season. So too did tight ends Erik Norberg and Jimmy Freskos.

“It’s expected of us to get done what they got done and not take any steps backwards,” senior offensive lineman Owen Henriques said. “Playing on the line with (Gomez, Ruhland and Topole) has taught me a lot. I’m trying to take some of that and use some of my own.”

The group doesn’t boast the same measurables as the group from last season. None are 6-foot-4, 280-pounds like Ruhland or 6-foot-5, 255 pounds like Topole.

Coach Brad Seaburg believes it won’t matter.

“We’re looking for aggressiveness of the football and the ability to move people up front,” Seaburg said. “In our system, we’ve been able to win with all kinds of bodies. In 2008, both of our tackles were under 200 pounds. From our standpoint, what’s more important is physicality, aggressiveness, discipline. From there, everything else falls into place.”

As for Pennington, Seaburg said he’s already proved himself through his first two seasons. He expects him to continue where he left off last year.

“He’s certainly put himself in a good position. He’s stronger. He’s faster. He’s more confident,” Seaburg said. “He’s done the things he needed to do. Now it’s just a matter of getting the reps, getting into shape and continuing to just keep working.”