High school football preview 2015: McHenry

Quick hits

Coach: Dave D'Angelo (fourth season, 8-19)

2014 record: 3-6 overall, 1-4 FVC Valley (fifth place)

Fast fact: The Warriors will be looking to break a seven-year playoff drought, which comes after making the playoffs for 20 consecutive seasons. McHenry has reached four wins only twice in the past seven years.

Scouting report

• McHenry starts the season focusing on one key element in particular: defense. The Warriors allowed 40 points per game last season. McHenry has had a new defensive coordinator each year under D’Angelo, and this year he, himself, will be taking over as defensive coordinator.

“We’re looking to bring consistency and hopefully attempting to make it really simple so there’s no confusion,” D’Angelo said. “When you’ve been on the offensive side of the ball you kind of have a knack of what other teams are going to run, so I’m going to use that to my advantage in making defensive game plans.”

• Giovanni Purpura will take over at feature back. He was second on the team in rushing as a sophomore (508 yards, 6.5 average) and is one of the area’s fastest sprinters. Daniel Delgadillo and Sam Pautz also will see time in the backfield in the expected run-heavy offense this year.

• The most important player on both sides of the ball might be Northern Illinois commit Corey Lersch (6-3, 215). Lersch was second on the team in receiving as a tight end (359 yards, 22.4 average) and will lead the defensive unit from the linebacker spot.

“Thinking back to my 25 to 30 years of being involved in McHenry football, I can’t think of a better physical specimen than Corey at linebacker,” D’Angelo said. “He’s going to be a special player for us.”

• LB Colton Folliard (6-1, 215), OL-DL Graham Waddington (6-5, 265), DL Ray Balog (6-2, 210) and S Agustin Andrade are some other defensive players to look out for. Waddington, a three-year varsity starter, Ray Vohasek (6-3, 247) and Josh Little will lead a senior-loaded offensive line that D’Angelo believes is the key to the offensive unit this year.

• McHenry will start the season with a dual-quarterback system with juniors Kyle Wheat and Colton Klein. Kevin Szamlewski, Lucas Wheat (Kyle’s twin brother) and Deshawn Wilson will be among the other offensive weapons for the Warriors.

• There are high expectations heading into this season for the Warriors. The current varsity players have seen only success at the lower levels. This is the season D’Angelo expects things to all come together.

What they do to win

At the end of the summer camp, the players and coaches have one more bonding experience overnight at McHenry East Campus. The overnight works as a team-building exercise that also happens to be a lot of fun. Included are volleyball matches and a lip-sync battle.

While trying to create a tighter bond among the players, it also allows the coaches to get to know their players off the field, which is a crucial element of the whole experience.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 Niles Notre Dame 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Marian Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ DeKalb 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 Woodstock 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Crystal Lake South* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 Cary-Grove* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 9 Dundee-Crown* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 16 Huntley* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 23 @ Jacobs* 7:15 p.m.

*- FVC Valley Division game