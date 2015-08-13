High school football 2015 preview: Prairie Ridge

Quick hits

Coach: Chris Schremp (14th season, 95-48)

Last year’s record: 6-4 overall, 5-1 (co-champions of FVC Fox)

Fast fact: All 11 projected offensive starters saw significant playing time on last year’s Prairie Ridge offense, a unit that averaged 32 points per game.

Scouting report

• Senior Luke Annen and sophomore Samson Evans are competing for the right to start at quarterback, but both will be offensive starters regardless of who wins the battle. Whoever does not start at quarterback will slide over to receiver. “Both of them are such good athletes, they’re gonna make an impact whatever position they play,” Schremp said.

• Senior fullback Nathan Griffin, who had 11 touchdowns and 916 yards on 117 carries (an average of 7.8 per carry) last season, will lead the running game in the team’s double-wing option offense. Junior Cole Brown and sophomore Zach Gulbransen are expected to round out the starting backfield. Senior Dean Brown will start at tight end.

• The Wolves’ defense returns only five starters, and the team will rely on senior safety Jon Tieman, a third-year starter, to lead the unit. The group should be steadfast at linebacker, with Matt Lorenz, Matt Henning and Jacob Ommen returning, and three starting offensive linemen (sophomore Jeff Jenkins and seniors Kyle Heinzmann and Ryan Orr) will be part of the D-line rotation, along with David Nelsen and Anthony Azzano.

• A number of sophomores are expected to start or get major playing time, including returning starters Evans, Jenkins, Gulbransen, Ommen and new linebacker Joe Perhats. “That’s exciting for us because they’re young, but they’re not young kids where we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re putting in a sophomore.’ These are talented kids,” Schremp said.

• The Wolves will open the season with an FVC cross-divisional game against last year’s Class 7A state runner-up, Cary-Grove. “We can’t go into the season thinking Week 1 is a make or break,” Schremp said. “Probably the best thing about playing Cary (in) Week 1 is when you come out of that game, you really know, how good of a team are we?”

What makes them better

To keep players working hard during practice, Schremp and the coaching staff use several motivational techniques, including playing music and awarding helmet stickers for effort during practices (rather than just games). The music, a feature Schremp borrowed from college practices he watched, keeps players loose during practice. “The other thing is just the noise, just getting the guys used to the noise on a Friday night. Being able to call out the cadence, listening to calls, getting guys to be loud enough.”

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 @Cary-Grove 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 4 Grayslake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 11 @Crystal Lake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 Dundee-Crown 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 Grayslake North* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 3 @Woodstock* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 9 Hampshire* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 16 @Woodstock North* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 23 Crete-Monee 7:30 p.m.

*–FVC Fox Division game