High school football preview 2015: Hampshire

Hampshire

Quick hits

Coach: Mike Brasile (second season, 4-5)

2014 record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 FVC Fox

Fast fact: The Whip-Purs lost three of their final four games and failed to qualify for the postseason after reaching the Class 5A playoffs in Dan Cavanaugh’s 25th and final season at Hampshire in 2013 – the Whips’ first playoff appearance since a first-round exit in 2008.

Scouting report

• Hampshire’s depth was tested last season with injury, forcing Brasile to use four different starting quarterbacks. The Whips’ leading passers from last year – Concordia University of Wisconsin freshman Nick Mohlman and Matt Bridges – have since graduated, but Marian Central transfer junior Jake Vincent (6-foot-2, 160 pounds) is set to take over Brasile’s passing attack. Connor Burke, a junior who led Hampshire’s sophomore team to a 6-3 record, backs up Vincent.

• Hampshire’s two leading receivers, Xavier Bennett (5-8, 160) and Jake Manning (5-11, 155), return for their senior year. Bennett led the Whips with 459 yards and seven touchdowns, while Manning paced the team with 39 receptions, finding the end zone three times. “We’re looking on finding the holes, running cleaner routes, communicating inside-outside and working on better timing,” Bennett said.

• The Whips lost their leading rusher in Mason Fleury (591 yards, seven touchdowns), who walked on at Northern Illinois University. Hampshire will go with a four-man rotation in the backfield with seniors Jared Lund, Mike Kruse, Jeremy Curran and junior Danny Tuzac.

• Matt Kielbasa (6-3, 285) leads a senior-heavy class on the defensive side of the ball. Kielbasa, also the team’s starting center, hit an uncontested, 41-yard field goal to give the Whips a 15-12 win over Woodstock on senior night in the final week of the 2014 season.

• Senior Payton Mull (6-3, 215) moves to middle linebacker after playing defensive end and defensive tackle. Joining Mull in the middle is senior Nick Seliga (5-10, 210). “They are kind of our bash brothers,” Brasile said. “Real physical guys that can really move.”

• Lund and Curran will play both ways and also line up at outside linebacker, giving Brasile a lot of returning experience on defense. He’s hoping that experience results in more turnovers, an area of weakness for the Whips last season. “Anytime you win the turnover battle, you’re going to win the game – at least 90 percent of the time,” Brasile said. “That’s our big push right now.”

• Hampshire hit the gym hard this summer and set multiple school records in the weight room: Kielbasa (bench press, 315 pounds, and clean pull, 270), senior Alec Wheeler (dead pull, 520), and junior Pawel Barnas (squat, 480).

What makes them better

Coach Brasile is a big believer in being leaders on and off the football field. The senior leaders of the team took it upon themselves to set up a service project this offseason. Thirty-five players packed 4,688 meals for “Feed My Starving Children,” a nonprofit organization that provides malnourished children with meals for an entire year. Whips’ players have been heavily involved throughout the community, volunteering their time at Hampshire Coon Creek Days. “If you can teach kids to be quality leaders in the community, it’s also going to translate on the field,” Brasile said. “I’m a firm believer in that.”

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 @ Burlington Central 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Grayslake North* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 11 Grayslake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 Huntley 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 Urbana 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Woodstock North* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Prairie Ridge* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 16 Crystal Lake Central* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 23 @ Woodstock* 7:15 p.m.

*FVC Fox game

– Alex Kantecki, akantecki@shawmedia.com