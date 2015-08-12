High school football: New coaching staff brings hope to Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – When explaining a drill or play this preseason, Tommy Thompson at times reminds his players “I don’t work for NASA.” The new Woodstock football coach did, however, play college football and spend 21 years across different branches of the military, from the Navy to Army and Army Reserves.

Those facts get at two ideas, simplicity and structure, which have informed the preparation in his first season in charge of the Blue Streaks. Thompson wants to instill discipline and structure, but he has tried to keep the transition simple as he teaches new systems.

"Just from the get-go trying to be structured, structure from Day 1 and trying to be disciplined, holding them accountable, making them believe," Thompson said. "All the clichés you can think of, but definitely making it fun again and letting them know that they can win, no matter what. Whatever happened in the past didn't matter, we're here to move on. They've bought into it. ... I'm very pleased with the progress we've made so far."

His players are responding well and seem to believe this season can be the start of something promising.

“It just seems like we’re all more motivated this year. We want to bring this program to an upside again,” senior quarterback Zach Cullum said. “We’ve been conditioning well, we’ve been learning well, we’ve been communicating well, so I think yeah, I think it’ll be a strong season.”

When asked what’s new thus far with Woodstock football under Thompson, senior leaders don’t point to a specific drill or a new motto. It’s belief.

“I love the feel with the new coach, it’s a whole new feel. He’s brought structure with us," senior nose tackle Devante Martyne said. "Before plays and getting to know each other it’s all about respect and it’s just like everything is in order. ... That’s what I love about him is his structure and the way he handles us and our hard work. That’s the first thing, hard work, hard work, hard work. Which is not like what we had last year. Which is why I like coach Thompson.

"It’s like he’s given us hope, basically, I would say. I honestly don’t know what it is, it’s just something about him. He just gives us hope. It’s a new coach, new plays, new formations and everything. It’s just he gives us the will to work harder, and I think we’re going to get a lot of wins this year."

Thompson arrived in Woodstock after coaching five seasons at two schools in Mississippi. He takes over a program with plenty of history, but recent struggles. Previous head coach Steve Beard, a Woodstock alumnus, resigned after last year’s 1-8 season. The Blue Streaks were 51-68 in Beard’s 12 seasons, including going 10-35 over the last five years, missing the playoffs five consecutive seasons.

Through summer workouts and the early days of camp, an improved bond within the team seems to have taken hold.

“I think a big part of this year that we didn't have last year is just the chemistry between the team," Cullum said. "Even like the first-stringers and the second string, we’re all just connecting and trying to get better so our whole team gets beter.

"And another thing is I think the conditioning, we’ve done a lot more conditioning this year, which I think will prepare us for a full game and a nine-game season.”

Thompson said he knows conditioning will be key for a team that will carry about 36 players and have many going both ways.

On the field there are concrete differences, as well.

Offensivley, Thompson talks a lot about being "versatile." He wants to spread the ball around, be balanced, get Cullum moving and put the offense in easy spots for success.

Defensively, new defensive coordinator Ed Brucker is working with a unit that is relatively small but hopes to be quick. Brucker, who left Marian Central Catholic at the end of last season, returns to a Woodstock program he previously coached for nine seasons, including their most recent title, a Class 5A championship in 1997.

Thompson called hiring Brucker a "no-brainer" and said his experience in the area has been valuable in making the transition and preparing for the season. Martyne said Brucker's record of success gives them faith in what he teaches.

“He doesn’t expect anything less than perfection, which is what we really need because last year our defense was all right, but we had mistakes, and that’s not OK with him," Martyne said. "We love that about him because mistakes aren’t OK.”

With new coaches and renewed energy, the Blue Streaks are counting down the days until Aug. 28 at Round Lake, their first chance to prove hey are turning the program around.

“Last year we wanted to win, but we didn’t think that we could win. I think that’s the difference he’s made this year,” Martyne said. “We’re all one and we’re all going into our first game thinking that we’re going to win, knowing that we’re going to win, knowing that we’re going to go out there and give it our all.”