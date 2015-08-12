Cops use naloxone in suspected heroin OD in Lakemoor Fest porta-potty

LAKEMOOR – The village police department used naloxone for the first time in a suspected heroin overdose Saturday – about 10 minutes before the Lakemoor Fest fireworks were scheduled to start.

The Lakemoor Police Department is one of several area departments that made the opiate reversal injection available to officers – Lakemoor got it in April – to address the growing use of and overdoses from heroin.

“Without this resource and the quick response of fest staff, Lakemoor public works and police, and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, the outcome for this man would have been far different," Lakemoor Police Chief David Godlewski said in the release, adding in an email that the man did survive the incident.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Saturday to the Lakemoor Fest grounds after festival staff alerted police that a man was unconscious inside a portable bathroom, the department said in a release.

After a Lakemoor public works employee forced the door open, a responding officer administered a dose of naloxone, which is also known by the brand name Narcan, to the 31-year-old Crystal Lake man found inside, the release said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District paramedics, who arrived a short while later, administered a second dose.

The man was then taken to an area hospital, the release said.