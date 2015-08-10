High school football preview 2015: Richmond-Burton

Quick hits

Coach: Pat Elder (10th year, 70-32 overall)

2014 record: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Northern Conference East Division

Fast fact: The Rockets have qualified for the postseason in each of the past eight seasons.

Scouting report

• The Rockets are big and physical on the offensive line. Senior tackle Fred Bush tips the scales at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, while junior tackle Dalton Wagner weighs in at 280 and measures 6-8. Both are getting looks from several colleges. Seniors Brandon Ingalls, Matt Ferrero and Willie Zaremba will fortify the line, bringing more size and experience. Add to the mix senior tight ends Reggie Banks and Trevor Anderson, who started all 10 games last season.

“We think we have an opportunity up front to be pretty solid. That’s where most of our experience is, particularly on offense,” Elder said. “We’re hoping that will be the strength of our football team, for sure.”

• R-B lost its top three rushers from last season in Brad Boelkow, Luke Brinkmann and Marshall Woodward. The trio accounted for almost 2,400 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns. Seniors Joe Wolfram and Carter Miller, starters on defense last year, will carry the load this season for the Rockets. Fullback Joe Dittmar (218 yards, 4 touchdowns last season) also will contribute significantly as a blocking back and a ballcarrier.

• Quarterback Brady Gibson started the final three games of the 2014 season and likely will win the starting job.

• The Rockets return several players with experience on defense, including junior Jake Kaufman at defensive back, Anderson at linebacker, Wolfram at corner, Miller at corner, Bush at defensive tackle and Ingalls on the defensive line.

• The Rockets are looking for some redemption after losing to their rivals last season. They finished third behind Johnsburg (9-2 overall, 7-0 BNC East) and Burlington Central (6-4 overall, 6-1 BNC East). “The couple games that we lost, we definitely want to get those back,” Wolfram said. “Johnsburg. Burlington Central. We want to get those games back.”

What makes them better

Just before Christmas break each year, the Rockets gather six captains in a room to pick teams for offseason training. During the course of the offseason, athletes will help their team based on their weight room attendance, academics, involvement in other sports, community service, school spirit and discipline. It gets competitive. Tad DePorter, who started the offseason program, said the best athletes are sometimes picked in the late rounds, because the captains know they aren’t the most trustworthy. Other times, the draft can split apart family members. “We’ve had older brothers who refuse to draft their younger brother because he’s like, he’s never going to come to things,” DePorter said. “They decide they don’t want him on their team.”

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 @ Wauconda 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Stillman Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Harvard* 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 Marengo* 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 Johnsburg* 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Rockford Christian* 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 North Boone* 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 @ Genoa-Kingston* 7 p.m.