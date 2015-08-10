High school football preview 2015: Jacobs

Quick hits

Coach: Bill Mitz (sixth season, 30-19)

2014 record: 5-4, 2-3 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division

Fast fact: Last season, the Golden Eagles narrowly missed the playoffs for the first time in Mitz’s tenure with Jacobs. Dating back to his time at Stevenson, it was the first time a Mitz-run program missed the postseason since 1988.

Scouting report

• The Golden Eagles lost an electric offensive talent when Josh Walker graduated and went to Army. He takes with him more than 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 241 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

• Senior twins Mat and Sean Barnes, junior Nick Washington, junior Steven Bellefontaine, junior Jared Tatgenhorst, and sophomore Loren Strickland will vie for carries.

“We’ve got a stable of backs that we feel very good about,” Mitz said. “It’s the next guy’s turn to step up. They’re not the elusive, quick one like Josh. But we have a couple big, physical runners. We’re going to run the football pretty hard.”

• Junior quarterback Chris Katrenick has drawn interest from several Division I programs, including Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin and has been offered a scholarship by Virginia. Mitz said they “babied” the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect last year as a sophomore. But this year the playbook should open more for him. “He’s a marked man now,” Mitz said. “He better play like a D-I player.”

• At 6-2, 280-pounds sophomore Jimmy Wormsley will be the biggest body on Jacobs’ offensive line. To go along with the young standout, Bryant Finkler and Jack Golnick will provide size and senior leadership. “We’ve got good size,” Mitz said. “We’re not overly tall. But they’re all between 230 and 280.”

• Defensively, the Golden Eagles return a solid core of linebackers in the Barnes brothers and Casey Dennison and Bryce Pahl. All four are seniors who started last season. “That’s a good group of kids that have a lot of game experience,” Mitz said.

• Jacobs was edged out of the postseason last year because of to the playoff point tiebreaker. “We’ve got a little chip on our shoulder with that point system,” Mitz said. “That’s the first year in many years we have not been in the playoffs. Us as a staff and here as a school, we’ve set that as a basic thing for our goals and traditions. That hurt a little bit.”

What makes them better

Each week, members of the Golden Eagles hold what they call “Torpedo Tuesdays.” After a long practice, the team bonds over stuffed burritos at Chipotle. Food is a unifier for the team. After games, they frequently attend Chili’s to rehash the game.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 Mt. Prospect 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ St. Charles East 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Rock Island 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Grayslake Central 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Dundee-Crown* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Huntley* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Cary-Grove* 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 Crystal Lake South* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 23 McHenry* 7:15 p.m.

* – FVC Fox Valley Division game