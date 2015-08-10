High school football preview 2015: Harvard

Quick hits

Coach: Sean Saylor (second year, 2-7)

2014 record: 2-7, 1-6 in Big Northern Conference East Division

Scouting report

• Harvard lost several important skill players last season, including its quarterback, top receiver and running back. The most significant loss is likely running back Christian Kramer. He finished as the area’s sixth-leading rusher with 976 yards and 10 touchdowns. “Christian is going to be extremely difficult to replace,” coach Sean Saylor said. “I don’t know if he is replaceable. We’ll have to be a little more creative getting a couple guys the ball.”

• Junior running back Hunter Freres will be one of the key pieces for the Hornets on offense. Last season he accounted for more than 800 all-purpose yard and seven touchdowns as a rusher and a pass catcher. He’ll contribute as a running back, fullback and wide receiver on offense and a safety on defense.

• Seniors Max Miller, Bryton Crosby and Zach Martin will be returning starters on the offensive line. Saylor said he is looking for “consistency and toughness” out of the trio.

• A pair of seniors – Todd Lehman and Johnny Peterson – are battling for the starting quarterback position. The two spit reps during summer workouts.

• In Saylor’s second season, he is hoping to build upon what he started last season. “We’re definitely further along than we were last year,” Saylor said. “There’s not the learning curve. Kids are retaining information. That’s a big difference.”

• The Hornets’ run defense will be tested early. In the first three weeks of the season, they will host Stillman Valley, Winnebago and Richmond-Burton – three teams that traditionally like to keep the ball on the ground. “I don’t know if we’ll see it thrown 12 times in our first three weeks,” Saylor said. “We might have some games that are done in 50 minutes.”

What makes them better

Every team says they work hard in the offseason. Harvard makes that goal quantifiable. Players earn points for attending offseason workouts, participating in other sports and getting good grades. Players who reach certain levels get priority when it comes time to select equipment. When the whole team reaches a goal, they earn gear.

“The sophomores or juniors see it and it’s something they want to achieve next year,” Saylor said. “How did they achieve it? They showed up in the offseason. They were a member of another team. They got decent grades. They lifted their butts off.”

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 Stillman Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 Winnebago 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Marengo 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ North Boone 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 Rockford Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Genoa-Kingston 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 Johnsburg 7 p.m.