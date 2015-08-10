High school football: Good problem for Prairie Ridge at quarterback

Prairie Ridge football coach Chris Schremp said a year ago that gifted Samson Evans eventually would quarterback the Wolves’ option attack.

As training camps opened around the state Monday, Schremp was saying the same thing. “Eventually” could be next season, or it could be in 17 days when Prairie Ridge opens at Cary-Grove.

Prairie Ridge coaches threw their quarterback job open to competition between Evans, now a sophomore, and senior Luke Annen, who started five games over the past two seasons. The one who does not win the quarterback job will play split end, which makes it easier on both players knowing they will be on the field in some capacity.

Evans provided a big-time threat for the Wolves last season as a freshman, scoring five touchdowns in the first six games. He caught two scoring passes, ran for a touchdown and also ran back a kickoff and punt return for touchdowns.

So the question is: Leave Evans at split end and let him provide that quick-strike capability while teams are focusing on stopping the option, or put the ball in his hands every down at quarterback?

“What we saw last year is every time he gets his hands on the ball he can score a touchdown, no matter where he’s at,” Schremp said. “Last year, we were making up things to get him the football. If he can handle the quarterback position, he has the ball in his hands every single play. In our offense, that can be pretty dynamic. I already told him if he’s our quarterback, he’s still doing returns. He’s too good to take off the return game. He has a really good knack of seeing the open field and reading blocks. We don’t want to take that away from him.”

Evans (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) caught 18 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed only nine times but averaged 11.8 yards an attempt. He scored in each of his first four varsity games.

“I feel like I’m a hard worker, so that can help,” Evans said. “I’m faster than most people, and I’m good at reading holes. My preference is I like having the ball, so at quarterback I always have it. If we were a pass-based offense, I wouldn’t mind playing wide receiver. But quarterback’s my main focus. I like having the ball in my hands.”

Annen threw a touchdown pass on an option to Evans last year against Crystal Lake Central. Annen offers speed and experience at the position, although his junior season was cut short by a sprained ankle after three starts.

“This summer we’ve both pushed each other hard,” Annen said. “It’s been cool, though, seeing what it’s like both at ‘X’ and quarterback, just because I’ve never played receiver before. It’s a friendly competition. We’re both going to play. I’m willing to play whatever position it takes to make our team better.”

Prairie Ridge finished 6-4 overall, 5-1 in the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division to tie Grayslake North for the championship. The Wolves expect the offense to be better with eight starters, along with others who saw significant time, returning.

“I think we’ll be a lot better than last year,” Evans said. “We have everybody besides Brett Covalt, Brent Anderson and Chris Dolleton returning. I feel like this offense will be really good.”

Covalt, who graduated and joined his brother Stephen at NCAA Division III Ripon, started for most of two seasons at quarterback. The Wolves feel comfortable with either Evans or Annen running their triple-option.

“[Samson] is an incredible athlete,” tackle Kyle Heinzmann said. “He’s way ahead of his time and how quick he is and how well he runs our offense. He’s a great kid, too. Either one of them will contribute, whether they’re playing quarterback or split end.”

Schremp seems glad to have options with his option.

“When you have someone who’s so good at one position [Evans at split end], why would you take him away from that?” Schremp said. “But, if he can play quarterback, why wouldn’t you have the ball in his hands every play? He will be our quarterback, eventually, but Luke’s a pretty darn good quarterback, too.”