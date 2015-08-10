High school football 2015 preview: Johnsburg

Quick hits

Coach: Dan DeBoeuf (first season)

2014 record: 9-2 overall, 7-0 Big Northern Conference East Division

Fast fact: The Skyhawks are looking for back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since the mid-2000s, when they made the playoffs four times in a row from 2002 to 2005.

Scouting report

• After going 1-26 from 2011 to 2014, Johnsburg won the Big Northern Conference East Division title in its first season in the conference. The key question for the Skyhawks is whether they can carry that success over to this season. “We’ve just got to have a mentality of we’re not finished,” junior running back Alex Peete said. “We’ve got to keep acting like last year we went 0-9 and we’re trying to build up still.”

• Coach Mike Maloney left Johnsburg in the offseason to coach at Marian Central. DeBoeuf, 27, brings young energy to the program. “I’ve got nothing but respect for Coach Maloney,” DeBoeuf said. “He laid the groundwork for me. And the kids were nothing but receptive to me when I came in.”

• Peete rushed for 1,488 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. He chose not to cut weight during wrestling season and will start the 2015 football season an inch taller, a year older and 20 pounds heavier than last season. “He doesn’t talk. He just leads by example,” DeBoeuf said of Peete. “Very few people will outwork him in the weight room or on the track when we’re doing our strength and conditioning. He’s a special player and special person.”

• Peete will run behind a powerful offensive line, led by junior Joe Moore (6-2, 245 pounds) and senior John Conroy (6-0, 250 pounds). Blake Boyle, Alex Lee and Brandon Ackman likely will round out the offensive line. “If you look at where I coached before, I really like to throw the ball,” DeBoeuf said. “But you’ve got to adapt to what you’ve got. When you have five really tough guys up front and a back that has done some pretty good things, it’s probably a good idea to give him the ball a little bit too.”

• Junior Riley Buchannan and sophomore Adam Jayko are competing for the starting quarterback position. They’ll be throwing the ball to Bryce Jordan and Blake Lemcke, among others.

The 2015-16 academic year marks the school’s final season competing in the BNC before moving to the newly created Kishwaukee River Conference.

What makes them better

Johnsburg takes a democratic approach to leadership. Each class elects to players to represent them in a “leadership council.” The group meets each week with the coaches to discuss the season and make decisions.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 Oregon 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 Mendota 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Rockford Christian* 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 North Boone* 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 Genoa-Kingston* 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 @Marengo* 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 @Harvard* 7 p.m.