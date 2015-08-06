Oak Crest awards $20,000 in scholarships to six students in 2015

Six local students received scholarships from Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center. Pictured (from left) are Brian Scholle, Oak Crest board vice president, recipients Luke Hoppenworth, Nicole Hebel, Stephanie Weinberger and Patrick Aves and Executive Director Stephen Cichy. Recipients Tanika Williamson and Mary Ross are not pictured. (Photo provided)

Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center gave more than $20,000 in scholarships through its Oak Crest Employee Scholarship Program this year.

The funds were divided among six scholars: Tanika Williamson, Nicole Hebel, Patrick Aves, Stephanie Weinberger, Mary Ross and Luke Hoppenworth.

Williamson has worked as a certified nursing assistant since March 2008 and is pursuing her education in the field of nursing. Her career goal is to complete a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was awarded $2,000.

Hebel is the daughter of resident services employee Queency Hebel and will attend Beloit College as a freshman majoring in English. Her lifelong dream is to be a writer, and she already has authored her first book. She was awarded $2,000.

Aves is the son of certified nursing assistant Dawn Aves. He attends Kishwaukee College and is a member of the Kishwaukee Cougars baseball team. Upon completion of his associate’s degree, Aves plans to transfer to a four-year college and major in business and minor in criminal justice. He was awarded $3,500.

Weinberger is a student at Kishwaukee College, and her long-term career goal is to pursue her interest in the field of veterinary medicine. She was awarded $3,500.

Ross has been employed as a certified nursing assistant since December 2004. She is a student at Northern Illinois University majoring in special education. She was awarded $5,000.

Hoppenworth is the son of Joel and Liz Hoppenworth, both of whom are employed at Oak Crest. Luke will attend the University of Illinois in Champaign to pursue a degree in engineering. He was awarded $5,000.

The scholarship program began in 2006 with a gift from the estate of Jack Boyle, a former Oak Crest resident. Oak Crest employees and their dependents are eligible for the scholarship, which can be used to defray the costs of tuition, fees and textbooks as they pursue an undergraduate degree or equivalent.

To be eligible, employees must have worked at least 1,000 hours each of the past two years. Applicants must show proof they have been accepted into a program of study prior to final approval.

For information, contact Oak Crest at 815-756-8461 or lhoppenworth@oakcrestdekalb.org.