Grundy County indictments: Aug. 4, 2015

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on Tuesday that the grand jury returned the following indictments, according to a news release from Helland’s office. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Kenneth Banks, 31, of Chicago, was indicted on a charge of driving while license is revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Bobby Bicknell, 52, of Diamond, was indicted on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges, all Class 2 felonies.

• Josh Cortez, 21, of Verona, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Scott Fitzwater, 45, of Braidwood, was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 3 felony.

• Elizabeth Lembke, 43, of Braidwood, was indicted on a charge of driving while license is revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Emily Lucca, 21, of Gardner, was indicted on two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer charges, both Class 2 felonies.

• Douglas Morrow, 54, of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Jose Ramirez, 22, of Morris, was indicted on two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, both Class 4 felonies.

• Austin Stump, 18, of Morris, was indicted on two counts of charges of arson, both Class 2 felonies; and on three counts of criminal damage to property charges, all Class 3 felonies.

• Ethan Talarico, 19, of Plainfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of alprazolam, a Class 4 felony.