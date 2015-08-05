McHenry County communities participate in National Night Out

Huntley police officer Megan Racila (left), Chief John Perkins and Sgt. Amy Williams head back to the dugout during a softball game against the Huntley Fire Department at Tuesday’s annual National Night Out event at Eakin Field in Huntley. The nationwide event provides an opportunity for the community and local law enforcement to come together to promote neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. (Sarah Nader)

HUNTLEY – Police officer Megan Racila cringed a little every time she hit the ball.

The sprints around the bases at Sun City’s Eakin Field for the community’s National Night Out event were a lot different than the distance runs Racila was used to.

The game, a showdown between the Huntley Police Department and the Huntley Fire Protection District, was a close one with the police department ending the first inning trailing the fire department before ultimately taking home the game ball as its trophy at the end of the afternoon.

“It ended up 7-6. You can’t beat that,” said Fred Dryden, a Sun City resident and the volunteer who oversaw the game.

It was Dryden’s idea to change up the softball game, making it a competition between the two departments instead of a combined fire and police team against the Del Webb community’s neighborhood watch volunteers.

The number of volunteers from the departments more than doubled, getting enough players from each department to round out a team, Dryden said, adding he hadn’t expected that.

“I think we are a little bit more competitive in nature, so this was nice to go out and play a genuine softball game,” Racila said. “It was outstanding getting the participation that we got on both sides.”

“We have a great working relationship,” said Huntley Fire Chief Ken Caudle, who played third base this year. “We’ll kid each other for a while, but once the bell goes off tomorrow, we’ll all go back to doing our jobs.”

The game was a part of National Night Out, a nationwide campaign to build police-community partnerships and neighborhood solidarity in an effort to combat crime. The day also featured 400 free hot dogs that disappeared in about 45 minutes, the 18-piece Sun City band playing traditional big band standards and the Kishwaukee Valley and Eakin Creek Model Railroad Club showing off its extensive tracks.

“We do it for the public. We do it for ourselves,” said Don Espeseth, the railroad club’s president. “One thing about the train, the kids, they’ll put a smile on your face.”

The evening also was marked with events in Crystal Lake, Wonder Lake, Richmond and Lake in the Hills that brought out residents through free food, demonstrations by local law enforcement agencies and tours of area departments.

Events are held the first Tuesday of August each year.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the community to come together and have a good time,” Caudle said. “It’s about remembering the reasons we have neighbors and why they’re so important. When we take off our badges and our guns, we’re just like them. We’re just a neighbor.”

It’s an effort the Huntley Police Department is trying to take beyond this one day through a new community response unit, which Racila belongs to, that Huntley Police Chief John Perkins created this past February. The unit hosts unofficial get-togethers and coffee talks with different neighborhoods.

“It’s important for the community to come together as a whole,” Racila said. “I think the bonding that the police department has with citizens is such a great thing to help a community battle against crime. They get to know us. They get to trust us a little bit more because they know the type of people we are and what we’re willing to do with the community.”