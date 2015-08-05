Friendship House invites alumni, staff to 50th anniversary celebration

CRYSTAL LAKE – The Friendship House started in an old house at the corner of Florence and Lake streets, decorated with huge animal cutouts and filled with 25 children.

Another 25 children spent their days in the Sunday school rooms in the lower part of the First Congregational Church, which started the child care center in an effort to meet the demand for quality care in the area.

That was 50 years ago.

Friendship House, now an independent nonprofit with its own board of directors, plans on celebrating the anniversary by inviting former students, families and staff to its Friends of Friendship House Fest, an annual event that serves as the group’s major fundraiser.

The child care center provides educational care to children regardless of race, creed or economic circumstances, and more than 50 percent of families receive either state-subsidized child care or United Way scholarships, according to a news release.

The event, which only is open to those ages 21 and older, kicks off at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Riverside Pub, 1625 Route 176 in Crystal Lake, and will feature live music, dinner and meat and bucket raffles.

The cost is $7. Proceeds from the event will go toward improving the quality of the facility, now in downtown Crystal Lake, and housing 142 children; offering enrichment classes such as yoga and Stretch and Grow at no cost to families; and keeping tuition rates affordable.