High school football: Johnsburg expects newfound success to continue after coaching change

JOHNSBURG – Out on the practice field, new Johnsburg football coach Dan DeBoeuf is hard at work.

There he is, in the slot, running an out route during a 7-on-7 drill. Now he’s on defense, chasing a receiver downfield. And now look at him under center, tossing passes the same way he did as a college quarterback.

He throws it on target and with a tight spiral. Most of the Johnsburg players know he played quarterback and defensive at Division III Carthage College. Few, if any, know the story of the September game of 2007.

The starting quarterback for Carthage was injured. DeBoeuf stepped in, throwing for four touchdowns and setting school records for completions (30) and yards (316) in a 35-16 victory.

This season, as the 27-year-old prepares for his first head coaching job, he’s hoping to replace Mike Maloney as seamlessly as he filled in during that college football game.

It won’t be easy.

Johnsburg is coming off its best season in a decade. Once the doormat of the Fox Valley Conference, the Skyhawks (9-2) went undefeated in their first season back in the Big Northern Conference East Division and won their first playoff game since 2009.

The Skyhawks successfully changed expectations and the reputation of the program last fall. Changing coaches is the next challenge.

“[Maloney] laid the groundwork of getting the program to the point where it is now,” DeBoeuf said. “It’s made my job a lot easier. I came in and everything is already laid out.”

There are still traces of Maloney if you look carefully. Players walk around practice wearing shirts that read: “From Punchline to Playoffs.” It’s something Maloney came up with. They still talk about “building trust,” a phrase Maloney ingrained in them.

And, they’re still thinking about one of the final pieces of advice Maloney gave the team before he left for the job at Marian Central.

“He said, 'There’s one constant in life,'” senior lineman John Conroy recalled. “'You’re always going to have change. You’ve got to learn to overcome it.'”

In this way, the Skyhawks are in something of an in-between stage, remembering the lessons learned from their previous coach while also adapting to the new one.

The offense remains mostly the same. A lot of the starters, too.

The main difference will come from their coaching styles. Where Maloney was more of an in-your-face coach, DeBoeuf leads with positive energy and a backward hat. When a receiver runs the wrong route, he is met with an explanation instead of an earful.

“He’s more laid back,” junior lineman Joe Moore said. “He’s not going to get in your face. He’s going to tell you what you did wrong.”

One style isn’t better than the other, the players said. Just different.

Junior Joe Moore said it’s been critical that the Skyhawks fall back to their roots. Many have played together since they were in elementary school. They’re trying to downplay the effect of a new coach. They want to make it more about the players in the huddle than the man wearing the headset.

“We had to rely on each other to make sure that nothing changes,” Moore said. “We were going to miss [Maloney]. He was a great coach, great man. We knew when it comes down to it, when we get on the field, it’s all about us.”