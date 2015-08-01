High school football: QB Jake Vincent comes home to Hampshire after leaving Marian Central

When Hampshire football coach Mike Brasile asked his players whether they would be open to adding a new quarterback to the mix for the 2015 season, the response was unanimous.

They would welcome him with open arms.

That quarterback is Jake Vincent, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound junior transfer from Marian Central who grew up seven minutes from Hampshire High School and played with many of the current Whip-Purs in Hampshire’s youth football organization, the Hampshire Wildcats.

“I was really excited to hear he was coming back because we’ve been joking with him for years, ever since he left, to come back,” said senior wide receiver Jake Manning, who led Hampshire with 39 receptions last year and has been best friends with Vincent since the two were as young as 5 years old.

“He fits in really well. Since a lot of us played with him before, it just seems to click with our offense.”

Vincent and junior Connor Burke, who led Hampshire's sophomore team to a 6-3 record last year, split reps at the start of summer camp, but Vincent is expected to be the team’s starter when the Whips open the season at Burlington Central.

Hampshire missed the playoffs in Brasile’s first year with a new passing-oriented attack, finishing 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division.

The Whips stomached multiple injuries at the quarterback position, including their starter: Concordia University of Wisconsin freshman Nick Mohlman, who was 11th in the area with 709 passing yards.

Matt Bridges, another 2015 graduate listed as a wide receiver on Hampshire’s 2014 roster, was forced into a starter’s role, while senior Jared Lund also saw time behind center.

“Last year, it was rough,” Manning said. “We were scrambling for quarterbacks. One game, I remember we were down to our fourth string. Getting Jake back should definitely help with consistency at quarterback.”

And, after last year’s quarterback shuffle, Brasile is looking to build depth at the position to avoid a repeat.

“Thinking back to last year, we had a lot of injuries,” Brasile said. “So one thing we’re trying to develop this year is depth, and get as many guys snaps as we possibly can. Jake gives us an extra arm we didn’t have before. When you build depth, you have that ‘next man up’ mentality.”

Along with Manning, Vincent said he is close with center Matt Kielbasa and wide receiver-defensive back Michael Kruse. That close connection with many of the players made the decision to transfer from Marian to Hampshire even easier, Vincent said.

“I just wanted to come back home," Vincent said. "I’ve been growing up with these boys all my life. All of us to together for one last time – with all of the seniors – it feels like we have something special here. I see a lot of athletes here who work hard. I like the weight room and the program the coaches are building.”

Also factoring into Vincent’s decision to transfer was the coaching shakeup at Marian that caught many by surprise.

“I just didn’t feel like, overall, Marian was the right fit for me anymore,” Vincent said. “With all of the changes, it didn’t feel the same, and it was time to move on."

Ed Brucker, who coached at Marian for 12 years with a 101-36 record and 10 playoff appearances, retired (although he quickly was hired as an assistant at Woodstock) and was replaced by Mike Maloney, who led Johnsburg to a turnaround season, including its first playoff win in five years.

Many, including Marian alum and Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga, guessed the job would go to Dirk Stanger, a 1993 Marian graduate who served as Brucker's offensive coordinator and who was being groomed by Brucker to replace him.

Stanger, now the offensive coordinator at St. Viator, was one of the first people Brasile contacted when Vincent expressed interest in the spring to transfer to Hampshire.

Brasile said Stanger had nothing but nice things to say about Vincent, both on and off the field.

“He can spin it very well, and there’s a lot to him, I think,” Stanger said.

“I don’t think there’s a big difference philosophywise as far as the schemes go [between Hampshire and Marian]. I think it’s going to be a lot of similar stuff; it’s just going to be called something different. It’s kind of like learning a new language. I think [Vincent] has an incredible opportunity, and he’s set up pretty well under Coach Brasile to have success.”

In one of the team’s final summer scrimmages Thursday, Vincent took all of the snaps in a 7-on-7 against Dundee-Crown, South Elgin and Kaneland after the team spent three days of practice at North Central College in Naperville, where players bonded in a college dorm atmosphere.

Brasile said the transition has been a smooth one.

“He’s a kid who’s worked his tail off and he’s had a great attitude,” Brasile said. “He’s come in and it’s felt pretty comfortable for him. He’s a good kid with a good head on his shoulders. It’s been a good relationship thus far."

Vincent and the Whips will look to beat Burlington Central in their season opener for the third straight year Aug. 28.