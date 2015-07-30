Grundy County church bulletins: July 30, 2015

Neighborhood Fest to open Saturday morning

MORRIS – Friends, family, food and fun – that is what visitors will find at First Baptist Church of Morris’ Saturday “Neighborhood Fest.”

The fest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited. There will be games and activities for all ages, such as face painting, bean bags and inflatables. This is a free event, so family and friends are encouraged to come. The church is at 1650 W. Route 6 in Morris. Call the church for information at 815-942-0812.

Employment roundtable to be held Aug. 11

PLAINFIELD – Find answers to the most perplexing job search questions at the Employment Ministry Roundtable at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Come brainstorm with experienced hiring managers, job coaches and fellow job seekers and discover new avenues to getting employed. After the roundtable, visitors can:

• Meet one-on-one with job coaches and hiring managers to review resumes, improve interviewing skills, etc.

• Attend Networking 101 workshop and learn networking skills

• Continue networking with others.

• Get spiritual, emotional or social service help.

The roundtable is at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield. The Employment Ministry helps build confidence and accelerate job search success. There is no cost to attend, pre-registration is not required and everyone is welcome. Job searchers should bring copies of their handbill or resume to distribute. Dress casual. For information, email employmentministry@smip.org.

United Methodist to hold pork dinner Aug. 15

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, invites the community to its “Hallelujah” Pork Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15.

They will be serving pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, green beans, bread, assorted desserts, coffee, iced tea and lemonade.

Tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, $6 for children ages 6 to 12, and children age 5 and younger eat free. Carryouts will be available. All proceeds from the “Hallelujah” Pork Dinner will go the church’s building fund.

Public welcome to attend Aug. 16 ice cream social

SOUTH WILMINGTON – The St. Lawrence Catholic Church of South Wilmington would like to extend a warm invitation to all for its annual “Ice Cream Social” at 11 a.m. Aug. 16.

The event will be at the parish hall in South Wilmington. Some of the food available will be Italian beef, barbecue and hot dog meals, along with a variety of homemade desserts that can be topped off with ice cream.

All food prices are affordable and family-friendly. The events also features Bingo and a quilt raffle drawing.

Joliet Biblical Institute registration begins soon

COAL CITY – The acclaimed “Biblical Institute of the Diocese of Joliet” is now registering students for this fall at Assumption Parish in Coal City for Year 2 – New Testament Foundations.

If you want to learn scripture in an engaging manner, with a teacher and from a solidly Catholic perspective, the Biblical Institute promises an enriching experience. Come to the preview event scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Assumption Parish, 245 S. Kankakee St., Coal City.

For information, visit www.dioceseofjoliet.org or call 815-221-6147.

