Best Under 40: Meet McHenry County’s brightest young professionals

Younger area professionals representing numerous business interests, from agriculture to coffee, make up the Northwest Herald’s Best Under 40 for 2015.

The 11th annual awards features 11 business leaders younger than age 40 who have made significant career and community contributions to McHenry County. A panel of judges made up of past Best Under 40 winners and Northwest Herald staff selected the 11 winners from nearly 50 nominees.

Each winner will be recognized during an awards dinner Thursday at the Turnberry Country Club in Crystal Lake. A special section featuring the winners will be inside the Aug. 9 edition of the Northwest Herald.

The Best Under 40 section includes photos and full interviews with the winners about their careers and achievements.

The following recaps some reasons why each winner was selected this year as the county’s Best Under 40:

Adam Diamond

A 38-year-old attorney from Diamond & LeSueur in McHenry, Diamond specializes in municipal, real estate and bankruptcy law while also finding time to volunteer within the McHenry community.

Diamond helped the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce create a foundation that supports struggling local businesses and a chamber networking group for young professionals.

“He is wise, nonjudgmental and accepting. Adam is one of the most balanced people I know,” nominator Kay Rial Bates said. “Adam is a true leader.”

Jill Ernst

The 26-year-old fitness and wellness director at Sage YMCA in Crystal Lake oversees numerous health and training programs at work, earning a reputation as being a hard worker within the local Y.

Ernst also volunteers, including a spot on the Girls on the Run planning committee.

“Jill is a dynamic leader who has impeccable work ethic and amazing leadership,” nominator Robyn Ostrem said. “Jill is a professional and has a ‘get things done’ mentality.”

Britten Follett

The 33-year-old marketing director at Follett School Solutions in McHenry left an award-winning broadcast journalism career to help the local family business.

She oversees the company’s Educational Foundation, which awards scholarships to students of Follett associates, along with additional volunteerism.

“As a fifth generation Follett company family member, Britten’s keen interest in education drives her dedication to causes that improve the quality of education,” nominator Jean Thompson said.

Steve Georgy

A 36-year-old vice president at a McHenry risk management company, Georgy oversees brokers across numerous states for the family business, Allendale Inc.

Georgy volunteers for nearly six community organizations and once paid for a cash-strapped couple’s car repairs while getting an oil change, nominator John Georgy noted.

“Steve is a very energetic, fun-loving person who is constantly helping others in his profession as well as personally,” John Georgy said.

Cameron Hubbard

A lifelong Crystal Lake resident, Hubbard, 30, works as a financial adviser at Exemplar Financial Network in the city.

Hubbard serves on numerous volunteer boards and sits on the Crystal Lake City Council. His desire to give back to the community likely started in childhood, when he was a Boy Scout, nominator Jennifer Johnson said.

“He’s the type of person you want as a friend, to be the leader of your son’s Boy Scout troop, to be your colleague and to represent your interest on the city council,” she said. “But most importantly, he’s the person you want as your neighbor.”

Rebecca Lee

A 37-year-old Cary native, Lee works as an attorney for Gummerson, Rausch, Wand, Lee, Wombacher LLC in Woodstock.

She has served on numerous community and elected boards, including trustee for the Cary Area Public Library.

She also previously worked in the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Anyone who has had the opportunity to work with Rebecca will acknowledge her commitment to excellence,” nominator Tina Hill said.

Titus Mielke

The 32-year-old regional manager at LegalShield works to represent clients who may not have the means for legal assistance.

Like other Best Under 40 winners, Mielke is involved in the Crystal Lake community, participating in numerous community events and organizations.

“His passion is people and business,” nominator David Albanese said. “Those that have had the pleasure to meet him can see his selflessness.”

Mark Phipps

A civil engineer at Baxter and Woodman, Phipps, 39, and his department advise numerous area municipalities on water resource management.

He has served numerous professional organizations, along with volunteering at his local church.

“Mark has spent the better part of his career and much volunteer time dedicated to improving stormwater management in the area,” nominator Lori Schendi said.

Michael Shipley

One of the founding owners of Conscious Cup Coffee, Shipley, 33, represents a business that works with nonprofit organizations and schools, consults other cafés and provides coffee to customers in Crystal Lake and Barrington.

“He is passionate about offering McHenry County something it has never had before – an independent coffee roaster and café that provides the highest quality product possible with the highest level of customer service,” nominator Josie Shattuck said.

Joe Shulfer

The Mathews Company president operates a Crystal Lake manufacturer that produces grain dryers and other agricultural equipment for areas across the world.

Shulfer, 36, grew within the company, going from engineering manager in 2009 to president. He also volunteers at his church and organizations with his children.

“Joe’s leadership style is entrepreneurial – just dive in, figure it out and get it done,” nominator Jeremy Kemp said.

Jennifer Wagner

A Crystal Lake native, Wagner, 35, works as a commercial banker for Crystal Lake Bank and Trust, providing lending opportunities for area businesses. She also has served numerous community organizations.

“Jenny is one of the most driven young professionals I know,” nominator Brian Coli said. “She creates and leads networking groups. She sees obstacles and challenges as opportunities. She has a strong sense of community and volunteerism.”