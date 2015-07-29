Hyundai: A Huge Success in the Back of the Auto Mall

Location – Location – Location! Ask any real estate agent, and they will tell you a successful business must be in the right location, with busy cross streets, in the center of town, and/or neighborhoods nearby.

If that’s true how did World Hyundai Matteson, located in the back of the Matteson Auto Mall, become the top selling dealer in the Auto Mall and a top Hyundai Dealer .

It all starts with our staff, they live and breathe our motto – "The Right People Make all the Difference in the World!" Our guests receive a dealership experience above and beyond their highest expectations. Over 60% of our business comes from referrals or repeat customers who are purchasing their, 5th, 6th and even 7th vehicle from us!

Here are some "Fan Favorites":

· Lifetime Warranty on All New Hyundai Models – Imagine never having to worry about an engine or transmission repair or replacement (the 2 most expensive components of any auto) for as long as you own your vehicle. Simply follow the recommended basic maintenance (we even give you a maintenance book to follow to keep things easy), and you are covered! No hoops to jump through or red tape to cut. We make sure you have coverage for as long as you own your car.

· Lifetime Oil Changes –YES. You heard correctly, World Hyundai offers a Lifetime Oil Change Package on any Hyundai vehicle; new or used.

· Lifetime Car Washes – All new and pre owned Hyundai models come with Lifetime Car Washes. Whether you're in for service, or simply in the area, stop by and we will wash your car, free of charge.

World Hyundai invites you to experience these and other services that set them apart. Witness first-hand why World Hyundai, hidden in the back of the Matteson Auto Mall, is the #1 Volume Hyundai dealer in Chicagoland .

You are also welcome to call us at 888-265-6987 or visit us online at WorldHyundaiMatteson.com