Salvation Army packs donated backpacks as school year approaches

CRYSTAL LAKE – The smell of the first backpack 16-year-old Makenna Schmitz opened took her back to being about 7 years old.

Schmitz, a Prairie Ridge High School senior, was packing backpacks with a handful of other teenagers in a basement backroom at The Salvation Army of McHenry County Community Center in Crystal Lake.

The backpacks full of age-appropriate school supplies will be distributed to low-income families in McHenry County that prove their residency and show they make less than 200 percent of the poverty guideline for the county, which works out to $47,700 for a family of four.

Salvation Army volunteers are accepting applications this week through the week school starts, although this week they’re really focussing on that step of the process in an effort to pin down an estimate of how many backpacks they’ll need and set times for when the families can pick up their backpacks, spokeswoman Linda West said.

The number of families applying has climbed even as the unemployment rate in the area continues to recover, said Capt. Carol Lewis, who heads the local branch. Last year, the group distributed just less than 1,600 backpacks, and that number has grown measurably from year to year.

“I think we see the number go up because we see families who are transitional, who move out of the community and new families moving into the community, and also because we have an influx of new jobs and then we also have corporations that, for whatever reason, eliminate jobs and people lose their jobs,” Lewis said.

The program also has helped families that, perhaps, are doing better, but buying school supplies could mean the difference between food for the month or paying the utility bill, West said.

“That could be the piece that takes them from being stable and making it to going back in the other direction,” West said.

The Salvation Army puts together a list of what goes into each backpack by looking at the supply lists being put out by schools across the county and finding the items students need to succeed that appear across the board.

West, who has five kids of her own, is well aware that the supply lists have gotten longer as schools ask for reams of paper, tissue boxes and plastic bags on top of the more traditional school supplies.

An analysis by TeacherLists, a company that works with school districts to provide school supply lists and teacher wish lists online, found that school supplies are costing families on average $70.93 each year, a number that has grown as rising costs cut into school budgets and parents are expected to pick up the tab for expensive new technology items such as tablets.

“We appreciate that the schools need them, but at the same time, what our focus is, is we are trying to send kids to school with what they need to be successful,” West said. “We want them to have the notebooks and the glue and the folders and the binders, so that they can go to school and be confident. They can be just like everybody else.”

West remembers a time a little girl entering third grade was so excited to get her backpack and immediately put it on while her mom looked on in tears, and when West had asked if she was OK, the mother responded that last year the girl didn’t get a backpack and was teased about it.